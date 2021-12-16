Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Celebrate Christmas Party at the Palace

The royal siblings assisted in handing out bespoke gifts to local children at the event

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are spreading Christmas cheer.

The 7-year-old royal twins joined aunt Princess Stephanie and cousins Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb in attending an annual holiday celebration at the royal palace in Monaco on Thursday. The party was started by Jacques and Gabriella's grandmother, Hollywood actress-turned-royal Grace Kelly.

The siblings assisted in handing out "bespoke" gifts for each child from a list created by dozens of palace employees who contact parents ahead of the event.

"The youngest ones come first," recalled one palace staffer in 2018. "Their name is called out, they are handed their gift — usually something in a box twice their size, it can be quite funny — and then they have a word [with the royals]."

monaco twins christmas Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques | Credit: David Niviere/ PLS Pool/Getty

The outdoor party, taking place around a giant Christmas tree in the palace's courtyard, featured performances by jugglers and acrobatics as well as an appearance from the star of the season himself, Santa Claus.

"In so many ways Monaco is really a village. Everyone knows everyone else, everyone knows everyone else's father, mother," a palace staffer previously told PEOPLE. "This Christmas tradition at the Palace which Rainier and Grace started, nurtures that bond between the whole community. Being in the Palace, meeting the prince, attending the party. That's something you look forward to all year long when you're a child. And then, when you're a parent you look forward to sharing it with your own children."

One highlight of the festivities is the palace's famous Christmas hot chocolate, which palace chef Christian Garcia has revealed to PEOPLE "is certainly the quality of the whole fat milk provided by Roc Agel dairy cows, and to that, I add a good dark chocolate mix." Garcia uses a 70% chocolate blend from the Dominican Republic. As European-style demands, the mix should be spoon-stand-up-in-it thick, served in cups, and thinned to individual taste with additional milk.

"It tastes like melted chocolate bars," said a palace insider. "And he uses a dash of cinnamon too."

Missing from the party were the twins' parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene. Charlene is currently receiving treatment outside of Monaco after suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical."

Princess Charlene posted an Instagram celebrating Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's birthday earlier this month.