"It's a really nice picture with a different kind of Christmas tree and a different tone," Prince Albert tells PEOPLE exclusively

Monaco's Royal Family Just Released Their Most Glamorous Christmas Card Yet

Monaco's royal family is spreading a little virtual holiday cheer this year.

A video of Prince Albert's traditional holiday card made its debut on the royal's official Facebook page on Wednesday — and the family's message is simple: "May the spirit of Christmas be with you throughout the New Year/ We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year 2021."

Written in French, English and Monagasque, the card is signed "Albert de Monaco and Charlene de Monaco."

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their 6-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, posed for their family portrait in the Palace's Hall of Mirrors on November 18, one day before they celebrated Monaco's National Day.

"It's a really nice picture with a different kind of Christmas tree and a different tone. It's kind of white and silvery more than red and green. It's really beautiful," Prince Albert tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Charlene looks elegant in a beautiful ice blue dress while Gabrielle is the ultimate princess in her pale pink tulle dress. Young Jacques is royally adorable in his bowtie as he sits in front of dad Albert.

While Princess Gabriella shows off a more demure look in this year's family portrait, the young princess, who her father describes as "a pistol," was quite a cut-up the following day, he admits, sneaking up from behind and surprising him during a formal photo call photo.

The royals' Christmas celebration will be low-key this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We haven't made any plans other than to 'stay-cation' in the area between Monaco and Roc Agel," Albert says. "We're playing it safe. It'll be a different kind of Christmas and we'll try to make it as nice as possible for the kids, of course.

"We'll see the rest of the family in small numbers and on Christmas Day they'll probably come to us, but we won't be doing a whole big gathering," he adds.

Image zoom Monaco royal family's Christmas card 2020 | Credit: Monaco Royals

The royal family of four has been enjoying lots of quality family time this season. Charlene recently shared candid Polaroids of the family playing dress-up in cowboy attire.

Images of the family's Wild West-themed evening include Prince Albert set in a full-on sheriff's look straight out of Toy Story — complete with hat, red bandana and checkered shirt. Prince Jacques is in a similar costume and Princess Gabriella is partnered up with her cousin Kaia-Rose Wittstock.