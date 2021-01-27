Monaco's Princess Gabriella, 6, Is a Budding Fashionista Like Her Grandmother Grace Kelly

Princess Gabriella of Monaco stepped out on Thursday in an adorable all-pink ensemble, looking every inch the same stylish princess as her late grandmother, Grace Kelly.

The 6-year-old royal dressed in a head-to-toe pink checkered-outfit for the Sainte Devote Ceremony in Monaco, which she attended with her parents, Prince Albert (the son of Princess Grace) and Princess Charlene and her twin brother Prince Jacques.

The young princess appeared to channel her style icon grandmother — Hollywood actress-turned-royal Princess Grace — with her coordinated look that included comfy Dior sneakers, a mask and a chic silver Nano purse.

And just like her grandmother, Gabriella sports a blonde bob, which she covered with a matching pink hat.

Whether as a fashion model, film star or from the day she sailed into Monaco for her royal wedding to Prince Rainier, Princess Grace typically wore hats in public and in private. And her young granddaughter seems to have inherited her stylish flair.

As part of the annual two-day celebration, Gabriella and Jacques set fire to a votive boat that symbolizes Monaco's patron Saint Dévote.

As the legend goes, Corsican-born Dévote was killed in the 4th century for her Christian beliefs. Locals retrieved the martyr's body, setting it adrift on the Mediterranean. Surviving a storm, it crossed the straits to Monaco, where it was miraculously led to shore by a dove.

In the 11th century, Florentine raiders were said to have stolen the saint's relics, but they were captured and their boat burned before they could escape. Each January, the burning of the ship is reenacted.

After attending evening mass at the small Romanesque church dedicated to Saint Devote, Albert, Charlene and their children crossed the streets to the site of the traditional portside bonfire.

While the crowd was smaller (and socially distanced) and the annual fireworks display canceled, Gabriella took the opportunity to wave her torch at attendees before adding a little dance to the service.