Monaco's Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Provide Aid to Marine Wildlife on Their 8th Birthday

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were joined by parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene at Monaco's Oceanographic Institute to celebrate their 8th birthday on Saturday

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on December 10, 2022 12:01 PM
Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and guests attend "U Cavagnetu" : Traditional Monaco Picnic In Le Parc Princess Antoinette on September 03, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Photo: David Niviere / SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis

Happy birthday, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella!

Monaco's royal twins turned eight on Saturday and celebrated their special day by learning about and providing aid to marine wildlife while attending an ecological event at the principality's Oceanographic Institute.

Joined by their mother, Princess Charlene, and father, Prince Albert, both Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella prepared a package of juvenile turtles, which will leave the museum to join the Turtle Village of No Flay, Senegal, the palace said in a Facebook post.

In photos shared online, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella can be seen excitedly holding onto the sea mammals, while also helping to decorate the crates the animals will be shipped in.

Princess Charlene with her twins
Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace

To celebrate the children's birthday later in the day, Princess Charlene, 44, shared a video on her Instagram account that features a montage of her kids.

Made up of some never-before-seen pictures, the video shows the twin royals attending sporting events and enjoying family trips in-and-outside the principality.

"Happy Birthday my loves," Charlene captioned the clip, which is set to the tune of Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind."

Prince Albert, 64, recently told local newspaper Monaco Matin that his twins "are very close, very much accomplices."

"They will be 8 years old, they are still young but progressing a lot in terms of maturity and awakening to the world," he added. "It is amazing for any parent to see their children grow up."

