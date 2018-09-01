Monaco's Adorable Royal Twins, 3, Celebrate the End of Summer with a Sweet Hug — See the Pics

Monaco’s cutest royals showed their colors Friday evening to mark the end of summer.

Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 3, accompanied parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene to the principality’s traditional end of summer picnic (or U Cavagnëtu), both dressed in traditional costumes.

Gabriella, wearing the bright red and black of a palladian dancer, took centerstage alongside her brother during the royal family’s two-hour-long attendance.

It was the first public outing for the family since the return from their ‘far away’ family vacation — a trip to Tahiti’s eco-centric Brando resort, where Princess Gabriella picked up a few dance steps from fellow island visitor Lady Gaga!

“[It] was a very, very, very beautiful evening,” one picnic attendee tells PEOPLE. “The children clearly enjoyed themselves with their cousins around them and, the music and food.”

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Eric Mathon/Courtesy of the Prince's Palace

Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Eric Mathon/Courtesy of the Prince's Palace

Prince Albert and daughter Princess Gabriella Eric Mathon/Courtesy of the Prince's Palace

Princess Charlene and son Prince Jacques Eric Mathon/Courtesy of the Prince's Palace

Following an open-air mass celebrated by Archbishop Mgr. Barsi and a dance program, the young royals tucked into a number of local specialities including socca (an herb flavored chickpea crepe), fougasse monegasque (sweet anise and nut biscuits) as well as barbecue and “over a dozen flavors of handmade ice creams.”

U Cavagnëtu, a Monagasque-style picnic open to all in Monaco’s Princess Antoinette park, has also become a benchmark occasion for royal watchers. Over a thousand attended this year’s festivities,

“They’ve grown so much over the summer,” notes another resident. “What’s truly amazing, really special, to see is how attached they are to one another. How attentive Princess Gabriella is to her brother.”