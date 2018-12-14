Monaco Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Are Ready for Christmas! See the Cute Portrait

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are all set for a holly, jolly Christmas!

After celebrating their 4th birthday on Monday, Monaco’s royal twins are readying for the holidays – and as their latest royal portrait shows, they just couldn’t be more camera-ready.

The traditional advent photo, posted on their mom Princess Charlene‘s Instagram on Thursday evening, shows the adorable pair at their holiday best. And like last year’s sneak preview, it captures the twins’ unique rapport.

With Prince Jacques sporting a sharp sweater vest and sneakers and Princess Gabriella in a white dress and gold slippers, the photo is a preview of the family’s annual Christmas card.

“Just 12 days until Christmas,” reads the caption.

The family shot has become one of our most anticipated holiday arrivals ever since a baby Gabriella took an apple from the tree.

A source tells PEOPLE that Princess Charlene loved this year’s image so much she had prints framed, distributing them personally as gifts during a visit to a Monaco pensioners community two weeks ago.