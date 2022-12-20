Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Gather Around Christmas Tree with Twins for Holiday Card — See the Pic!

Keeping with their glamorous tradition, Monaco's royal family shared their annual Christmas card photo — starring Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on December 20, 2022 12:09 PM
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Make Annual Christmas Outing with Twins
Prince Jacques, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and Prince Albert. Photo: Eric Mathon/Courtesy of The Prince's Palace  

It's "back to the tree" for Monaco's royal family this year.

PEOPLE can reveal exclusively the latest holiday card from the principality, featuring a recent image of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene in formal pose with their son, Crown Prince Jacques, and his twin sister, Princess Gabriella.

After last year's greeting card featuring an artist's painting of the royals, this year's carte de voeux marks a return to full-on glamour photography with Princess Charlene looking radiant. Shot by staff photographer Eric Mathon, the card is a classic pose.

The text accompanying the portrait reads: "My family joins me in wishing you peace and joy for Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023" in English, French and Monegasque.

Monaco Royals Christmas Card. Courtesy of Prince's Palace
Monaco's royal family Christmas card 2022. Courtesy of Prince's Palace

"It's very nice," says Prince Albert, who has been posing for annual cards since childhood. "We're back beside the tree."

This year's portrait also sees the return of another newer Grimaldi family tradition: Princess Gabriella striking a scene-stealing pose — call it "holiday attitude."

In past years, Gabriella's playful nature has been seen munching an apple off the tree, examining decorations or fearlessly staring down the photographer. This year, dressed in an apricot gown with a headband in her hair, she's opted to strike a catwalk-ready pose.

Monaco Royals Christmas card
Monaco royal family's Christmas card 2020. Monaco Royals

Taken two weeks ago in the palace's Salle des Gardes, the release of the annual card finds Prince Albert quietly optimistic for the coming year. Speaking to PEOPLE on Monday, he explained, "Monaco is doing well, and we have some great family plans for the year and for next summer; and I'm looking forward to it."

monaco-royals-2.jpg
Monaco royal family's Christmas card 2019. Vanessa von Zitzewitz/Monaco Royal Family

"I wish the geopolitical situation in the world would improve, and we all have to work on that — and even if we think we can't or that what we don't, we can all play a role," he continues. It's the same for the environment — we just have to set our minds to it. We have to keep hope alive."

