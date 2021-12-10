Monaco's Royal Twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques Turn 7: See Them Grow Through the Years
How time flies! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's little ones have celebrated past birthdays with fun parties, surprise guests — and lots of cake
Lucky No. 7! Monaco's royal twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, celebrated their 7th birthdays at home in the palace on Dec. 10, 2021, with a beautiful cake, ahead of a Saturday party with a few close friends and cousins. Though mom Princess Charlene is currently away receiving medical care, dad Prince Albert promised PEOPLE the pair had a weekend of surprises in store, possibly with a SpongeBob SquarePants theme.
On the twins' 6th birthdays amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Princess Charlene shared a heartfelt post to her children as Prince Albert told PEOPLE the family would celebrate with a small outdoor party at their Roc Agel compound.
A rare glimpse of the twins on video was Princess Charlene's gift on the pair's 5th birthdays, as they told their grandma, "We love you! We miss you!"
It's fabulous to be 4! The youngsters had a superhero-themed bash in 2018, complete with a surprise visit from Monaco's Fire Department.
For the pair's 3rd birthdays, Princess Charlene organized "a birthday party with friends they've made," Prince Albert told PEOPLE. "[It was] at the big room in the Oceanographic Museum, at this special display they're having for the holidays."
"It's kind of a Polar Arctic setting," he continued. "There's stuff like mechanized polar bears that move their hands and arms — it was really fun."
Drawing on her South African roots, Princess Charlene organized a surprise safari-themed 2nd birthday party for the royal toddlers, their nursery schoolmates and a number of children of palace employees in 2016. There was cake, lions and tigers (well, actors in costumes) and a train ride through the wild jungles of Monaco.
Baby's first cake! Gabriella and Jacques were visiting a school with their parents on their milestone 1st birthday, and were surprised with a sweet treat. Jacques surprised the crowd, as well, taking a few steps for all to see.
Meet Jacques and Gabriella! At just 1 month old, the twins made their public debut, greeting 3,000 well-wishers in Palace Square.