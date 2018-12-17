Royal Twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques Shine in New Monaco Family Christmas Card

What could be better than opening your mail and discovering a card from the Pink Palace — with two new royal portraits?

Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene decided on the extra surprise after posing for their official Christmas portrait last month.

Their royal holiday card, which will begin arriving in mailboxes this week, features their now-traditional pose: a relaxed family by a beautifully decorated tree. Princess Charlene stuns in a collared red dress, with her husband subtly matching with a red pocket square. Four-year-old Princess Gabriella looks angelic in a white dress, while her twin brother, Prince Jacques, looks grown up in a sweater vest and sharp sneakers as he takes a seat on his mom’s lap.

While this year Princess Gabriella seems to have befriended a reindeer decoration, the family has also made room for one of Princess Charlene’s beloved chihuahuas. (She has two named Thula and Wena, both Zulu words that pay tribute to the royal’s African roots.)

The glamorous card, shot once again by Monaco-based photographer Vanessa von Zitzewitz, also features a second image inside: a portrait of the twins that made its debut on Princess Charlene’s Instagram last week. It shows Gabriella looking at the camera while resting her head on her brother’s shoulder. The photo, a source says, “captures them. They really are very much each other’s accomplices.”

Opposite the portrait is the message, “May the Christmas season fill your home with joy, your heart with love and your life with laughter. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year 2019.”