Monaco's Royal Twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques Adorably Hold Hands at End of Summer Picnic

Monaco’s Princess Gabriella arrived at the principality’s traditional end of summer picnic on Friday wearing another adorable dress.

While her twin brother Prince Jacques (mirroring his father Prince Albert!) opted for a crisp white shirt and khakis (accessorized with a large-faced blue plastic watch!), the princess stole the show in a bold orange-and-blue sundress, which was described by one attendee as “an African-inspired fantasia with ruffled skirts.”

The royal family of four sweetly held hands as they made their way to the event.

Open to all Monagasques, the annual U Cavagnëtu (a Monagasque-style picnic) began as a city hall-sponsored event in 1931. Adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality’s soccer stadium), it has since become a more intimate “family-type event” held in Princess Antoinette Park.

“It’s very festive with the air of a fete populaire. Even more now that the children come each year,” an attendee tells PEOPLE.

“Gabriella really gets into it. This year, she and her mother were handed a small bouquet of roses when they arrived, and she clutched hers tightly.”

It has also earned reputation as a stylish event, as Gabriella and mom Princess Charlene have taken to its casual, informal fashion. In past years, the twins have shown up in matching outfits or in local folklore costume, but this year clearly marks an adorable change of fashion direction for the princess, who turns 5 in December.

Earlier this year, Gabriella made headlines for channeling her grandmother, Princess Grace, in a floral dress.

The adorable 4-year-old royal stepped out with her parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, and twin brother Prince Jacques on Friday to open the “Princess Charlene walk” at the Monte-Carlo Complex. She wore a black floral dress, spicing up her outfit with a leather jacket and sunglasses.

The flowery skirt was reminiscent of Princess Grace’s well-known ensemble, which she wore on the cover of the March 1955 issue of McCall’s magazine.

With music, a Palladian dance troupe, mass and a vast assortment of local delicacies such as socca (pan fried chickpea crepe) and Monaco’s own fougasse (an anise and nut biscuit), the evening has become the most advantageous spot in the calendar year to see the royal twins up close.

Next up for the royal twins? It’s back to school as classes start this week in Monaco.

In an interview with French magazine Point de Vue, Charlene said her kids “love school.”

The twins began attending classes last September and “Gabriella even gets up even on Saturdays because she wants to go and is very disappointed when told that there is no school that day.”