Monaco's Princess Charlene Shares Adorable Family Photos Starring Her 5-Year-Old Twins

Prince Albert poses in both photos with his children

Princess Charlene is one proud mom!

On Sunday, the Monaco royal, 42, shared new family photos of her husband, Prince Albert, with their 5-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

"So proud ❤️," Princess Charlene captioned the images.

In the first photo, Prince Albert, 62, is seen posing behind a chair as little Prince Jacques sits in front of his father. The second photo shows the royal father of two standing for what appears to be a solo photo-op in his military uniform as a laughing Princess Gabriella photobombs from behind.

The new photos come just a few days after Monaco's National Day for which the country put on a coronavirus-safe celebration.

The festivities were the twins' first time as participants in the palace courtyard ceremonies. The duo — who turn 6 in two weeks — saluted passing guards, adjusted a plumed helmet and leaned on their mom during the 20-minute long appearance.

For the second year in a row, Jacques wore his military uniform, including the Palace Guard's plumed helmet. Meanwhile, Gabriella was seen in a navy blue Jacardi coat dress with white Claudine collar, bright red Mary Janes and a matching ribbon in her hair.

The annual ceremonies, which began in 1949, were adjusted with numerous changes and restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some elements — the traditional evening concert and fireworks, for example — were canceled outright.

Other events banned crowds, limited the number of invitees or were rescheduled, scattered out over a week-long calendar. A number of the annual medal presentation and elevations were handed out earlier in the week, outdoors, when possible, or in small private groups with attendees being tested and wearing masks.