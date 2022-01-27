Monaco Palace Shares Update on Princess Charlene's Health as Her Recovery Continues

In a statement, it was revealed that the royal is recovering well, but that she will still need to receive treatment for several more weeks

As the Monaco royals mark Saint Dévote Day, an annual celebration in honor of their patron saint, the royal palace is sharing an update on Princess Charlene, who will remain absent from the festivities as she continues her health recovery.

The "convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way," a translation of the palace's statement in French reads.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Charlene's recovery and dental treatment "will still take several weeks," the statement continues. And as a result, she "unfortunately will not be able to attend the festivities of the Sainte Dévote this year."

"With her husband H.S.H. Prince Albert II, she shares her heart with all Monegasques and residents on the occasion of these celebrations. As soon as her health will allow, it will be with joy that the Princess once again share moments of conviviality with them."

"During this period, the Royal Couple requests that their private life and that of their children continue to be respected," the statement concludes.

Princess Charlene, who celebrated her 44th birthday on Wednesday, is currently receiving treatment outside of Monaco after suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical," Prince Albert told PEOPLE exclusively in November.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco | Credit: PLS Pool/Getty Images

After landing in South Africa last May for what was planned as a brief 10-day visit in her home country, complications from a previous ENT procedure grounded her for six months. A series of painful corrective surgeries and a subsequent relapse postponed her return to Monaco until early November to reunite with her husband and their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Upon her return, however, the princess exhibited signs of both emotional and physical exhaustion and in consultation with her doctors and family members, she decided to seek medical assistance.

For numerous reasons, it was determined a facility outside Monaco was preferential. Seeking treatment "elsewhere in Europe" was a solution that the princess already favored, Albert said.

Albert described Charlene's decision as a voluntary choice. "She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment," he told PEOPLE in November.

In December, the palace shared that "it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery."

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco with their children Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques on Monaco National Day in 2018. | Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

During her absence, the family speaks daily by phone and video calls. At least one family visit was held over Christmas. Reports indicate Prince Albert has returned privately to visit Charlene on several occasions since the holidays.