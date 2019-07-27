Royal Wedding Bells Are Ringing! Princess Stéphanie of Monaco's Son Marries College Sweetheart

Image zoom (L-R) Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier Rosa Clara/Instagram

Monaco’s royal family is celebrating yet another royal wedding this summer!

The nuptials of Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco’s Princess Stéphanie — and Marie Chevallier “was essentially a private family affair,” according to one attendee.

The weekend celebration follows the recent wedding of Louis’ cousin, Charlotte Casiraghi, who wed her longtime love Dimitri Rassam in two ceremonies last month.

Louis and Marie, who met as college students, also wed in two celebrations — a civil ceremony at the Prince’s palace on Friday and a religious ceremony on Saturday. Their religious ceremony will be held at the principality’s Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate, which was also where the historic wedding of Louis’ grandmother and grandfather — Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier II — took place in 1956.

In a royal wedding first, the bride wore a white silk crepe jumpsuit from Barcelona-based designer Rosa Clará during her civil ceremony. The elegant look featured a romantic embroidered lace design around the waist, as well as an open back.

Despite the grandiose setting of the cathedral, the wedding party consisted primarily of close family and friends, in keeping in line with the couple’s wishes.

“I was really attached to my grandfather,” Louis recently said, explaining the couple’s choice of venue. “And I wanted him to be here with me. At some point he will be with me during the wedding ceremony at the cathedral. That’s why we chose it, and Marie supported me in this decision, even though the place is big and there’s a protocol, but that’s the only way for my grandfather to be with us.

The reception on Saturday night, “will be held just for friends and family. And, of course, some Monegasque authorities will be there as well,” he added.

Although Louis does not bear the formal title of prince, the eldest son of Princess Stephanie (and first of her three children to wed) is currently 15th in the principality’s line of succession. Louis currently works for the professional soccer team Monaco AS as its chief recruiter. Marie is an events project planner for the principality’s hotel and casino operator, SBM.

Those in attendance at the royal wedding included the groom’s uncle Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, the groom’s mother Princess Stéphanie and his sisters Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb (who served as a bridesmaid). Also at the ceremonies was the groom’s father Daniel Ducruet, and reflecting the blended family in which Louis was raised, several half sisters and half brothers of the groom were also present.

For her cathedral wedding, the bride wore a stunning gown designed by her new sister-in-law Pauline Ducruet, who is a 2017 graduate of New York’s Parsons School of Design.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2018, while on holiday in Vietnam. They have been together since they met at a Cannes nightclub in 2011 and discovered they were classmates at a nearby business college. Both have described it as “love at first sight.”

To complete their business and marketing degrees, they transferred together to Western Carolina University in North Carolina, spending two years at the school’s remote Cullowhee campus before graduating in 2015.

“We wanted to experience the real, deep America,” Marie said, adding, “the beauty of the place within the mountains, the serenity, and the strong school spirit.”

The quiet, unassuming couple are very animated in private, says one friend, calling them “almost conspiratorial” in their shared sense of humor.

Ahead of their nuptials, both Louis and Marie took to Instagram to share their excitement.

“You are my heaven on earth,” Louis captioned a photo with Marie, adding the hashtag #soon and an engagement ring emoji.

Marie shared a photo of Louis and their rescue dog Pancake with the caption: “My happiness.”