See the Moment Prime Minister Liz Truss Found Out News About Queen Elizabeth's Health

Prime Minister Liz Truss was in the House of Commons when she learned the news about Queen Elizabeth's serious health concerns.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom's newly-appointed prime minister, 47, was in the chamber for a debate when she was informed that the Queen's doctors were concerned for her medical condition.

In footage from the debate, a note, presumably about the Queen's health, is seen being passed to Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner while Labour Leader Keir Starmer is speaking. Shortly after, Truss and Starmer were seen leaving the chamber.

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death at 96 years old was announced in an official statement on Thursday.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced.

The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Prince William and his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as well as Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, arrived in Scotland via plane around 4 p.m. local time on Thursday. Prince Harry arrived separately, with his flight landing shortly after the public announcement of the Queen's death.

Harry disembarked from the plane and got in a car, traveling to Balmoral Castle to join other members of the family in mourning. A shot of the 37-year-old inside the car shows him with his hand covering part of his face.

Harry also joined his father, King Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Balmoral. Charles was carrying out engagements in Scotland on Wednesday. Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, was also already in Scotland having undertaken royal duties in the country this week.

Harry headed to Scotland alone on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told PEOPLE. Meghan Markle is not joining Harry at this time. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, is also believed to be in Windsor as the couple's three children had their first day of school on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan, 41, were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London — where Harry was due to give a speech later this evening — but the couple has since canceled their appearance at the event. They traveled from their California home to Europe this week for a series of visits with their longstanding charitable organizations.