See the Moment Prime Minister Liz Truss Found Out News About Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II "died peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 06:20 PM

Prime Minister Liz Truss was in the House of Commons when she learned the news about Queen Elizabeth's serious health concerns.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom's newly-appointed prime minister, 47, was in the chamber for a debate when she was informed that the Queen's doctors were concerned for her medical condition.

In footage from the debate, a note, presumably about the Queen's health, is seen being passed to Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner while Labour Leader Keir Starmer is speaking. Shortly after, Truss and Starmer were seen leaving the chamber.

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death at 96 years old was announced in an official statement on Thursday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced.

The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Liz Truss, <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
James Veysey/Shutterstock, Sky News via Getty

Prince William and his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as well as Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, arrived in Scotland via plane around 4 p.m. local time on Thursday. Prince Harry arrived separately, with his flight landing shortly after the public announcement of the Queen's death.

Harry disembarked from the plane and got in a car, traveling to Balmoral Castle to join other members of the family in mourning. A shot of the 37-year-old inside the car shows him with his hand covering part of his face.

RELATED VIDEO: The Amazing Life of Queen Elizabeth II

Harry also joined his father, King Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Balmoral. Charles was carrying out engagements in Scotland on Wednesday. Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, was also already in Scotland having undertaken royal duties in the country this week.

Harry headed to Scotland alone on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told PEOPLE. Meghan Markle is not joining Harry at this time. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, is also believed to be in Windsor as the couple's three children had their first day of school on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan, 41, were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London — where Harry was due to give a speech later this evening — but the couple has since canceled their appearance at the event. They traveled from their California home to Europe this week for a series of visits with their longstanding charitable organizations.

Related Articles
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
U.K.'s New Prime Minister Liz Truss Remembers Queen Elizabeth as the 'Very Spirit of Great Britain'
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Arrives in Scotland to Join Royal Family After Death of Queen Elizabeth Announced
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Dignitaries Around the World React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death
queen elizabeth, prince charles
King Charles Mourns Mother Queen Elizabeth in Official Statement: 'Moment of the Greatest Sadness'
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Royal Family Is Rushing to Queen Elizabeth's Side as Doctors Are 'Concerned' for Her Health
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew (centre), Princess Anne (left) and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, 8th September 1960.
Queen Elizabeth Died at Her Favorite Castle, Balmoral in Scotland: Inside Her Beloved Home
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
The portrait of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II on the current five pound note (top) is positioned next to an original one pound note issued on March 17, 1960, which was the first banknote to carry a portrait of the Queen, in the Bank of England Museum on March 16, 2010 in London, England. The Bank of England Museum is opening a new exhibition tracing the development of the portrait of the Queen on Bank of England notes. The display features five different portraits of the Queen since 1960 alongside their preliminary sketches and printing plates.
How the U.K.'s Currency and Stamps Will Change Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travel to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry Is Traveling to Scotland to Be with Queen Elizabeth as Meghan Markle Stays Behind
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive to see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Buckingham Palace
Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Arrive in Scotland Amid Queen's Health Concerns
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
Queen Elizabeth Will Appoint New Prime Minister in Scotland for the First Time Amid Mobility Issues
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth 'Under Medical Supervision' as Doctors Are 'Concerned for Her Health,' Palace Says
Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth Appoints New Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland – a Royal First