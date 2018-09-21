Mom-to-Be Pippa Middleton Supports School for Children Who Are Deaf — See the Special Sculpture

Pippa Middleton is lending her support to a school for children who are deaf — with help from a unique critter.

Pippa, 35, who is expecting her first child next month, has teamed with a leading sculptor to create an exclusive limited-edition bronze figure of a bunny-human hybrid to help the school.

The 50 sculptures by Sophie Ryder, priced at $8,000 each, will raise money to build new elementary facilities at the Mary Hare School for Deaf Children in Newbury, which is not far from the Middleton family home in Bucklebury.

“I was trying to think of way to help support the appeal. I always liked the idea of using the hare — the animal of the hare — and I thought it was a great way to build up an art idea and finding someone like Sophie has helped it evolve,” Pippa explains in a new video.

Pippa Middleton and sculptor Sophie Ryder. Les Wilson

Mary Hare is a school for deaf children ages 11-18 from throughout the U.K. Student fees are covered by the Local Education Authority in the children’s respective communities.

“Mary Hare School is a wonderful place, and I am constantly inspired by its staff, and especially by its children,” Pippa says. “They do get the confidence that they think when they leave school they can do anything, and they’ve got the potential to compete with everyone around them and don’t just feel channeled into, ‘I can’t do that because I’ve got a hearing disability.’ “

Mary Hare sculpture by Sophie Ryder. Les Wilson

Four months after she and Sophie Ryder met, the pair unveiled the new sculpture at the school. “Pippa’s really great with the children,” says a source at the school, where the presentation recently took place. “She has a sense of fun with them.”

The sculptures were officially launched at a private party in London on Thursday evening.