At the Royal Air Force centenary celebration, Meghan wore her most obvious Audrey Hepburn-inspired look yet, down to the bespoke Dior little black dress (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, anyone?) and boatneck. It’s also known as the Sabrina neckline, named after another famous Audrey Hepburn flick.

