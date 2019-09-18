Missing Toy Monkey Found at Buckingham Palace and Returned to Schoolgirl After Letter to Queen

Image zoom Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019

Like many little schoolgirls, Savannah Hart was given the chance to take one of the class stuffed animals home for the summer break for her and her family to take care of.

The 5-year-old from Australia took home Harriet, the toy monkey, and was excited for a trip to Buckingham Palace, when things took a turn for the worst.

While visiting Queen Elizabeth’s home, the little girl misplaced the toy during her tour and when she left, assumed that Harriet would be forever stuck in the grand palace, at the bottom of the lost property collection. But after staff at Woodside Preschool in Adelaide Hills, South Australia, wrote a letter to the Queen to see if it had been found, tenacious palace staff set to work to find it.

Aided by the letter and pictures of Harriet, during the monkey’s tour around the U.K. and Europe with Savannah’s family, it was found and was returned to the little girl. But Harriet wasn’t alone on the 9,000 mile journey — the monkey was also accompanied by Rex, a stuffed corgi who was sent from the palace.

And though Harriet made it safely back to Australia, prior to leaving the U.K., the monkey spent some time helping out with palace tours and was given the royal treatment.

“We aim to give every visitor to Buckingham Palace a memorable experience and after we had found Harriet the monkey near the Family Pavilion, she spent some time helping out the Visitor Services team before heading home,” a spokesperson for the Royal Collection, which runs the visitor experience at Buckingham Palace over the summer, said. “We hope Harriet enjoyed telling Rex the corgi about her adventures on the journey back to Australia.”