Meghan Markle's Friend Misha Nonoo Welcomes First Child with Husband Michael Hess: 'We Are So Excited'

Image zoom

Meghan Markle’s good friend Misha Nonoo is a mother of one!

The New York-based designer and husband Michael Hess have welcomed their first child, a son named Leo, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are so excited about the arrival of our beautiful baby boy, Leo. The past few weeks have been incredibly rewarding. Even in these challenging times, we’re grateful to be spending time together as three,” Nonoo tells PEOPLE.

“I thought I had read every book and was fully prepared for a newborn baby, but it turns out you never can be! I am so lucky to have such supportive family and friends who are helping me adjust to my new role as a ‘Working Mum,’ ” she adds.

The designer, who tied the knot in Rome last fall, previously told PEOPLE that both she and her husband were over the moon about their baby on the way.

“We are so thrilled, it’s just really exciting. It’s a very grateful time of life,” she said. “It’s pure magic. I’m so excited to meet our little baby when he comes!”

RELATED: Designer Misha Nonoo Is Pregnant — and Putting a Spin on Her ‘Husband Shirt’ (Worn by Meghan Markle!)

Image zoom Michael Hess and Misha Nonoo Max Mumby/Getty Images

Reflecting on her pregnancy journey, Nonoo said she felt “lucky” to have had such a “wonderful” experience. She even put a maternity spin on her iconic “Husband Shirt,” which Meghan herself wore during her first public appearance alongside Prince Harry at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017!

“I think it’s just magical to think that as women we can actually create human life within us, so anytime that I feel tired or a little bit under the weather, I just remind myself of that and the great gift that is. It’s just an extraordinary journey,” she added.

The designer also noted that soon she would be able to bond over motherhood with Meghan, who welcomed son Archie last May.

“As with all friendships, you share lots of tips and everything,” she said.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The designer tied the knot with Hess, an American technology entrepreneur, in Rome on Sept. 20 — and she even designed her own wedding dress.

The ceremony was also attended by Meghan and Prince Harry, as well as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and the designer have been close friends since they first met at an event in Miami several years ago. Nonoo also attended Meghan’s royal wedding as well as her N.Y.C. baby shower.

“From the beginning of our relationship we bonded over our shared ethos about supporting other women — it was something that we absolutely felt, and as friends who support each other over the years, you see that,” Nonoo previously told PEOPLE.