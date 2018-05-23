Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Reported Matchmaker Misha Nonoo Shares Photos from Royal Wedding

Designer Misha Nonoo is sharing a sneak peek behind the royal wedding.

Nonoo, who is good friends with Meghan Markle, shared photos on Instagram of how she prepared for Meghan and Prince Harry‘s wedding on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

She showed off one of her very own designs, a white ice blue silk dress made from “one of the oldest silk mills in Lake Como, Italy.”

“Memories from the happiest weekend ❤ I designed this dress using ice blue silk mikado from Taroni, one of the oldest silk mills in Lake Como, Italy,” Nonoo wrote in the caption. “For black tie, I love wearing a jumpsuit and created this one shoulder, draped silk style in our signature red 🌟.”

In a second photo, she showed off a bright red jumpsuit that she wore the evening reception hosted by Prince Charles at Windsor Castle.

Nonoo is widely believed to have been the mysterious matchmaker who set up Meghan and Harry on a blind date in July 2016.

While the bride wore custom satin Aquazurra shoes featuring nude mesh detailing and baby blue-painted soles, Nonoo followed suit by wearing the same brand for footwear, except hers were baby blue which she shared on her Instagram Story.

She paired her look with a Jimmy Choo clutch. In another photo, Nonoo shared a selfie of herself wearing her white dress, with the caption, “#bts final fitting.”

Misha Nonoo/Instagram

She also shared a snapshot of beautiful gardens.

In older Instagram Story photos, Nonoo posed with another of Meghan’s close friends, actress Abigail Spencer, with whom she showed off slippers provided after the wedding ceremony.

Someone else who also enjoyed the slippers was actress Troian Bellisario, wife of Meghan’s Suits costar Patrick J. Adams.

She showed off the slippers on Instagram as she headed out of St. George’s Chapel.

Troian Bellisario/Instagram

Nonoo first met Meghan at a lunch in Miami, and they quickly became fast friends. “I love her to death,” Nonoo told the Evening Standard in 2017. “She is the coolest girl in the world.”

The feeling is mutual as Nonoo scored an invitation to the most important social event of the season in England, the nuptials of her best friend to one of the world’s most eligible bachelors.

Meghan and Harry said “I do” in front of 600 guests, including Queen Elizabeth, his father Prince Charles, her mother Doria Ragland, with his brother Prince William serving as best man.

While Meghan didn’t have a maid of honor, one of her best friends, Jessica Mulroney sat closest to the couple, sitting directly opposite William. Mulroney’s children, daughter Ivy and twin sons John and Brian also served in the wedding as Meghan’s bridesmaid and page boys. (John and Brian carried Meghan’s veil.)

Since then, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex have postponed their honeymoon for a later date. They had their first royal engagement as a married couple on Tuesday at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in honor of Charles’ 70th birthday.