Miles Teller Says He Got 'Lost In Prince William's Eyes' At 'Top Gun' Premiere: 'I Felt the Vibe'

"His eyes? I mean, blue as the bluest ocean," Miles Teller told Jimmy Fallon Thursday about meeting Prince William in London

Published on September 30, 2022

Miles Teller "felt the vibe" when he met Prince William in London.

On Wednesday, the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 35, told Jimmy Fallon that he messed up "right off the bat" when he and the movie's cast met Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton at the film's U.K. premiere in May.

"Oh they give you like a full kind of rules, like do's and don'ts, and there's a lot of etiquette," Teller told Fallon on The Tonight Show. "So I kind of had a sheet to prep to make sure I didn't mess it up," he added before going on to explain that he may have greeted the new Prince and Princess of Wales slightly over-enthusiastically.

"You're not supposed to, like, extend your hand right off the bat unless — unless they do," Teller told Fallon. "But I felt the vibe, so I was like 'I'm going in, I'm going in,' and to their credit they were very disarming."

As Fallon showed the audience a photo of Teller and co-star Jennifer Connelly interacting with the royal couple, Teller joked that "right there I'm honestly lost in Prince William's — in his eyes."

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Jerry Bruckheimer and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-cruise/" data-inlink="true">Tom Cruise</a> attend the Royal Film Performance screening of "Top Gun: Maverick"
Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Prince William and Kate Middleton. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

When asked by Fallon to "tell me more about this," Teller found an opportunity to dish further about the encounter.

"His eyes? I mean, blue as the bluest ocean, Jimmy," he said. "What do you want? Bora Bora."

When Fallon asked if Teller had started "going gaga" as the royal couple approached, Teller joked that he "blacked out" upon meeting William in particular.

"Kate is very — you know, beautiful and you know, cordial and holds herself so well, yeah, regal," Teller said. "With William, I don't know, I just… I blacked out."

After Fallon showed another picture from moments later in the interaction, Teller said Connelly, 51, was "already on alert" that he might drive the meeting sideways.

Miles Teller during an interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

"And then Jennifer Connelly looks at you and she goes 'that was weird what you just did to him,' " Fallon said as he interpreted the second photo.

"She knew because I standing next to Jen," Teller explained. "I was kind of riffing on what this interaction was going to be like. So I think she was already on alert if she thought I was going to go a bit rogue about the whole thing."

"But I think he's a lifelong fan now," he added about the second in line to the British throne. "(I was) Just picking up what he was putting down."

