Mike Tindall Opens Up About Coronation Date Night with Wife Zara — and Dancing to Lionel Richie

"You've got to stay in your safe zone," joked Mike Tindall about his dancing at the Coronation Concert in Windsor Castle

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 07:35 AM
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 2 'Ladies Day' of the Cheltenham Festival
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall . Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Nothing will stop Mike and Zara Tindall from enjoying some child-free, quality time together — not even King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Tindall, 44, revealed the couple enjoyed a date night without children Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2, on the eve of the May 6 ceremony during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday.

"It was quite nice to have a little date night," said the former England rugby star, who reportedly stayed out until 2 a.m. local time with Zara, 41, at London's private member's club The Arts Club, according to MailOnline.

"You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together," Tindall continued of the evening, which earlier saw him and Zara dine with members of the royal family including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife Sophie, at upmarket London nightclub Oswald's.

"It was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat," added Tindall about the evening. "I definitely don't regret that."

As for whether he was worried about staying out too late to properly enjoy the historic event the following day, Tindall said simply that you should "Never worry about what's tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later."

Despite this, he slightly toned down his approach at the star-studded Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, where the TV cameras spotted him dancing in the bleachers to artists including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall depart Westminster Abbey The Coronation of King Charles III
Mike and Zara Tindall attend King Charles' Coronation. James Veysey/Shutterstock

"It's very difficult when you're on a raised platform that's under a lot of lights, I felt I didn't really put my best foot forward in terms of," joked Tindall about his dance moves. "If you started doing interesting dance maneuvers on that platform next to the King I'm not entirely sure it would have gone down that well!"

"As Hitch once said in the movie, 'You've got to stay in your safe zone' and my flag waving, I tried to do the best flag waving out there," he added with a laugh.

Tindall appeared on the morning news show to discuss his annual charity golf day, which raises money for the Cure Parkinson's Trust and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle
Zara and Mike Tindall at the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The former sports star shared a series of snapshots from the fundraising event on Instagram Friday, including one with his wife of nearly 12 years.

In the photo, the couple is all smiles for the camera in matching caps, with Zara sporting white jeans and a blue hoodie under a black jacket bearing the same competition logo as her husband's black polo shirt.

Tindall's colorful, tropical-patterned shorts stole the show, however. Commenting on his attire and whether or not he asks Zara for fashion advice before events, he told GMB, "No, basically she won't speak to me for a week after my choices in fashion. It's more about redemption afterwards!"

The amount of begging Mike had to do for Zara to have a photo with him was off the chart
Mike and Zara Tindall at his annual charity golf day. Tindall Golf Instagram

Ahead of the coronation, Zara exclusively spoke to PEOPLE about the historic day and her mother Princess Anne's role on horseback as the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting during the Coronation Procession.

"It's a busy time for them all, and her and her brother are very close, so it's a nice thing to do," the professional equestrian told PEOPLE.

A love of horses has run in the royal family for generations, and late matriarch Queen Elizabeth was a great horsewoman like her only daughter and eldest granddaughter.

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life, and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," Zara added of the shared passion.

Before the Princess Royal trotted into the spotlight in the procession, Zara said her family would certainly be thinking of their late matriarch on May 6.

"Obviously, we're going to miss her very much," she said of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

