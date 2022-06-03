Mike Tindall Wears Wife Zara's Hat and Pokes Fun at 'Starburst' Fashion in Cheeky Jubilee Instagram Posts

Mike Tindall wearing his wife's hat, Zara Tindall arrives for the Lord Mayor's reception for the National Service of Thanksgiving at The Guildhall on June 03, 2022 in London, England.

Mike Tindall might be having the most fun of anyone at the Queen's Jubilee.

The retired rugby player, 43, poked fun at formal fashion on Instagram Friday amid the ongoing pomp and pageantry surrounding Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast host shared a picture of himself in a morning suit and the same orchid fascinator that wife Zara Tindall wore to the service of thanksgiving honoring the monarch at St. Paul's Cathedral.

"#Platinumjubilee hats day 2! Fav so far! What colour do you think tomorrow will be???" Mike captioned a selfie smiling in a garden.

He then shared a shot of Zara, 41, with her cousin Princess Eugenie in their rainbow-hued outfits from the church — with a lighthearted comparison.

"When you combine your favourite Starbursts!!" he joked, likening Zara's fuschia frock and Eugenie's orange dress to the chewy candy. "2 world class ladies!!"

Not done with the fun, Mike posted another photo from Friday festivities to his Instagram Stories, pointing out the matching moment he had with his wife.

"Day 2 is all about the pink," he wrote over a photo of himself smiling with Zara, his pink tie complementing her dress.

After the church service, Mike, Zara and her brother Peter Phillips were seen speaking with their cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on the steps of St. Paul's. From there, many members of the royal family headed to the Lord Mayor's lunch reception at The Guildhall — though Meghan and Harry did not.

Tomorrow, the couple will celebrate the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was named after the Queen's childhood nickname. Both Lili, as the couple call her, and their 3-year-old son Archie are believed to have made the trip to the U.K. with their parents.

Also on Saturday, members of the royal family will attend the Derby at Epsom, followed by the Platinum Party at the Palace in the evening, with performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and more.