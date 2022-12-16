Mike Tindall Reveals Which Royal Family Member He Asked About Appearing on ''I'm a Celebrity…' '

The former footballer also revealed that he kept some conversations about the royal family short so they wouldn't air on the show

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 16, 2022 08:24 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10215627b) Prince William, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall Easter Sunday service, St George's Chapel, Windsor, UK - 21 Apr 2019
Photo: Shutterstock

Mike Tindall is getting candid about whether the royal family approved of his appearance on the British reality show I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The former Team England rugby star, 44, fielded listener questions on the latest episode of his podcast, The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, and answered one inquiring if he needed to get permission from the royal family to appear on the show.

Tindall said in the podcast released Wednesday that he didn't need to get permission, but asked a senior member of the royal family anyway as a courtesy.

"You don't want to upset anyone," Tindall said. "I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said 'Great, go have fun'."

He also added that he didn't receive any warnings about what he could or couldn't share about the royal family on the show. Though he confessed that he did purposely keep certain "conversations short" about the royal family so they wouldn't be broadcasted.

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 18: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Despite this, the royal did get to reveal some fun stories, including the fact that he had a "boozy" first date with his wife Zara Tindall, 41, which kicked off their relationship to "a good start."

He also shared a hilarious moment in which he ripped his trousers in front of his royal mother-in-law Princess Anne at his 30th birthday party.

"I was dancing on the dance floor. I had like flares on, full outfit, but it was quite tight," Tindall said during his appearance on the reality competition. "Nothing ever fits a rugby player's bum and legs. So I was dancing with my mother-in-law, and I did a 'slut drop' in front of my mother-in-law."

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock (13606599j) Mike Tindall MBE. 'I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!' TV Show, Series 22 UK - Nov 2022
ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock

"Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her," Mike continued. "It happened to be that the boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts.' As I've turned round, she's gone, 'I'd rather not.'"

The royal finished in fourth place on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, sharing an emotional reunion with his wife on the bridge after his elimination.

Tindall told the hosts of the show that he had a great time participating and was ultimately satisfied with how far he made it, per The Mirror.

"I'm good," he said. "It's been a long time. I can feel my body was getting ready to go. I'm pretty comfortable with it."

"It's been a lot of laughs," he added. "That is the best thing. You can get through anything when the humor is good."

