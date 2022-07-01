Mike Tindall Comments on His Hilarious Viral Photo with Prince Louis from Platinum Jubilee Pageant

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mike Tindall and Prince Louis of Cambridge speak ahead the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There might be a great story behind a hilarious photo of Mike Tindall giving Prince Louis the "I'm watching you" gesture at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant — but the former rugby pro can't remember it!

During the latest episode of The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast, fellow host James Haskell joked that Mike — who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara — had become a "social media celebrity" since the Platinum Jubilee, where he gained thousands of followers for sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities (and for sporting Zara's whimsical fascinators each day).

"Tins wears a hat, he goes up 100,000," cohost Alex Payne quipped.

Haskell then joked that Mike was "keeping the future king's children in line, the carer."

"What were you actually doing at that point, with the old [pointing at eyes gesture]?" asked Payne.

"I actually can't remember, I can't remember what he was doing," Mike responded. "He's such a good character he is, Louis."

"The ones who have no chance of being in the mix are always the best characters," Haskell chimed in.

"It's tough for them. They're all young. It's a long time," the athlete said. "But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done."

He added, "Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters, Mia and Lena] are always mischievous, so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high."

Prince Louis got a bit restless during the parade, at points making faces at mom Kate Middleton before giving her a sweet cuddle. He also took turns on the laps of Kate, father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.

Louis is "a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," someone who knows the family tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."

Earlier this week, Mike and Zara left their three children — Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 1 — at home to enjoy a day date at Wimbledon.

In addition to holding hands and affectionately putting their arms around each other as they walked in, the couple continued their sweet PDA in their seats. Mike cuddled into his wife's neck, and she reacted by putting her hand on his face.

