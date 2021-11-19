Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Admits Marriage Can't Always Be 'Roses and Rainbows'

Mike Tindall spoke candidly about his relationship with wife Zara Tindall and how having children was a "shock" to the system

Mike Tindall is opening up about his relationship with his wife Zara Tindall — and how he's willing to renew their vows after 10 years of marriage.

"Yeah, I think I would," Tindall, 43, said when asked the question during a special male-focused edition of the ITV panel chat show Loose Women on Friday.

The former rugby pro added that this was partly because of everything he and Zara, 40, have experienced since they tied the knot in July 2011 — including the arrival of children Mia, 7, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 7 months.

"A marriage or long-term relationship can't always be roses and rainbows," Mike said on the daytime TV show, which was renamed Loose Men in support of International Men's Day.

"When you have children, that is a massive shock, change to your system that you've never experienced and there is going to be those rocky roads.

"There are things that are thrown at you that have to test both of you and that will test that relationship," he continued. "The thing is no one is right, no one is wrong. You have to work through it together."

Despite this, Mike conceded that Zara, a granddaughter of the Queen, tends to "stay angry" if the couple fights, whereas he draws on his experiences as an England rugby player to move on and say "should we have a hug?" once the dust has settled.

Mike appeared on the special edition of the ITV daytime show to highlight the importance of men accessing mental health support when they need it, following in the footsteps of fellow royal mental health advocates Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry.

Speaking openly about his struggles to adjust to life following his retirement from professional sports in 2014, the 2003 Rugby World Cup winner revealed that he spent a long time "saying 'yes' to everything" to consciously make his life as busy as possible and physically prevent him from watching rugby.

"It was like six months where I really didn't know sort of where I wanted to go. Zara would probably say it was more like a year," said Mike.

"I ended up going and doing Bear Grylls, so that I was away when the autumn internationals were on, so I didn't have to watch the rugby that I was probably so used to playing in.

"It is difficult," he continued. "I went to work every year for 17 years with 35 to 40 of my best mates. I just used to hang around with them, be like typical blokes all day, every day, and then, one day, you wake up and - if you haven't planned for the future - you wake up and your next six months isn't planned. It's not on your fridge, so your wife can see it.

"Suddenly you're like 'well actually I don't need to get out of bed today. I don't need to go to the gym.' And suddenly it's quite a lonely place to be. And it doesn't matter how successful your career is."

He added, "People think 'Oh you've had such a good career in your sport' and just think you can walk right on, but it's more about you mentally not being prepared for that."

Another thing that Mike wasn't prepared for was the unexpectedly special bond he's created with his children at the family home he shares with wife Zara on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate in rural Gloucestershire.

"I was really keen on having a boy but then Mia came along," said Mike about the arrival of his eldest child. "By the time Lena came I wasn't bothered if I had another girl because I'd had this little bundle of joy in Mia. It was happy days."

"The third was very fast," he added about the recent - and sudden - arrival of son Lucas on March 21, who was delivered on the floor of the couple's bathroom after Zara's water broke.