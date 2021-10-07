Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Dishes on Family Vacations in France and Scotland

Mike revealed his family of five took a summer vacation in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth stayed in August and September

Mike Tindall and his family likely spent a family vacation in Scotland with Queen Elizabeth.

The former pro rugby player chatted about his summer with cohosts Alex Payne and James Haskell on a new episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, where he dished about family getaways with wife Zara, a granddaughter of the Queen, and their three children: Mia, 7, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 6 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to visiting France, Mike shared, "We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids."

Queen Elizabeth, 95, traditionally spends the late summer and early fall at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, often hosting members of the family for picnics and shooting parties. The royal family has been going to the castle, set amid the majestic Cairngorm mountains, for 170 years.

Following Prince Philip's death, the royal family released several previously unseen photos of the Duke of Edinburgh, often at Balmoral. One such photo was a 2015 shot featuring the Queen and Prince Philip posing with Kate, William, Prince George and a baby Princess Charlotte at the Scotland escape.

Princess Eugenie was spotted arriving in Scotland earlier in the month to visit with her grandmother and parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. The princess was accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 7-month-old son August.

Mike, 42, also chatted about his kids heading back into the classroom — at a new school.

"[Mia]'s generally pretty bold, but the first time she was a little bit nervous walking in. Wasn't very nervous when she walked out, and then Lena, she's still at nursery but we've swapped her nursery into the school to prepare her for next year," he said. "She was very, very clingy, but now she's fully into it."

zara and mike tindall Zara and Mike Tindall with their daughters | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the proud dad said that baby Lucas had joined him in the golf room "a few times" to watch the sport together.