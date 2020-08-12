Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'to Be Happy' in California

"He's stressed that it's all about his family, so you've got to support him through that," Mike Tindall said about Prince Harry

"They're busy doing what they're doing, and I just want them to be happy with what they're doing and be happy with each other," the ex-England rugby star — who recently celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary to Harry's cousin Zara Tindall — said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain Wednesday.

"He's stressed that it's all about his family, so you've got to support him through that," Mike, 41, added about the Duke of Sussex.

News of Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, moving from her hometown of Los Angeles to Santa Barbara, about 100 miles north, broke on Tuesday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."

Now that Harry and Meghan have set down permanent roots in the same neighborhood as Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres, it's increasingly unlikely that they will join Queen Elizabeth for her annual retreat at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this summer.

Harry's 94-year-old grandmother traveled to the remote Aberdeenshire home on August 4 and is living in a strictly enforced coronavirus bubble to protect her and Prince Philip, 99, from possible infection.

The Tindalls also won't be joining the British monarch for the annual gathering due to the pandemic, Mike confirmed Wednesday.

"From their perspective, it's all about protecting the Queen and having her bubble," he said on Good Morning Britain as he appeared on to promote his new podcast "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby."

"It's been different for this whole period in terms of where people would normally move up to Balmoral and have their holiday up there. There's changes around that," he continued. "It's more just about protecting one another, but that's the same for any family wherever you are. All you're thinking about it making sure you protect one another and come through the other side of this as strong as you can."

For Mike, the main priorities are daughters — 6-year-old Mia and 2-year-old Lena — who have been self-isolating with the 2003 Rugby World Cup winner and his Olympic silver-medalist wife at their home on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park Estate.

While he's previously described the process of home-schooling Mia as "really frustrating," he now admits there are some upsides to isolating with your loved ones.

"You're very lucky to be on a farm so we've got a bit of space to let the kids run wild," he said, adding, "We've coped."