"It's been a little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions in terms of highs and lows," the Queen's grandson-in-law said

Mike Tindall Speaks Out on Wife Zara's Bathroom Birth: 'It Wasn't What We Were Expecting'

Mike Tindall is setting the record straight about the March 21 birth of his son, Lucas.

Shortly after the baby boy's arrival, Mike, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, revealed on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast that his son was born at home — on the bathroom floor.

"A little baby boy arrived at my house!" he said on his podcast. "So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace.'"

On Friday, however, Mike cleared up that he didn't personally deliver Princess Anne's fifth grandchild himself!

"Fortunately the midwife got there in time so I didn't have to go down to the area... the downside...the wrong end, I got to stay at the top end and be supportive," he told Good Morning Britain.

zara and mike tindall Zara and Mike Tindall

"Sorry, the 'business end' would have been a far better way of describing it!" he added. "It wasn't what we were expecting, but Zara's best friend Dolly, who is a maternity nurse, was there and had the situation in control."

"And then the midwife arrived, which made me breathe a sigh of relief that I could just be chatting to Zara and trying to get her through it," he shared.

Mike Tindall Mike Tindall with daughters Lena and Mia | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The arrival of baby Lucas, who joins the couple's two daughters, 7-year-old Mia and 2-year-old Lena, has also created a certain degree of chaos in the Tindall household.

"It's been a little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions in terms of highs and lows, but he's been brilliant to be fair," Mike told Good Morning Britain "It's nice to have a boy around to keep me company. The girls are outnumbering me by quite a number so it's nice to have Lucas around.

"So far — touch wood — he's been great in terms of his sleeping and eating and doing everything that a five-week-old does," Mike added.

During another TV appearance with BBC Breakfast on Friday, which Mike conducted to mark World Parkinson's Day in his capacity as patron of medical charity Cure Parkinson's, the former rugby star said he was in awe of the Queen's "amazing" bravery at Prince Philip's funeral.

"Loss is always going to be difficult," Mike said.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral Queen Elizabeth | Credit: PA

"I thought the funeral was beautifully done but at the same time, it was having to see the Queen make a stand in terms of showing what the world is at the moment and sit on her own and be as brave as she was... I thought just summed her up as a lady," he added about the service, which was scaled down due to COVID-19. "She was amazing."

Prince Phillip Prince Philip and Mia Tindall | Credit: Duchess of Cambridge

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Mike also revealed that some of the personal moments at the Duke of Edinburgh's April 17 funeral had touched the hearts of the royal family.

"I think the way that the funeral was planned and run was exceptional," Mike said. "For Zara, it was seeing his carriage ponies and the gloves and the sugar cube box and all that lined up."

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall Zara and Mike Tindall at Prince Philip's funeral | Credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

"If he was looking down, I think, being in the middle of a pandemic where it was more low-key, I think he probably would have been more happy with that even though the rest of us probably would have liked it to be more of a celebration, but that's the man that he was," he continued.

Despite this, the events at the funeral also proved to be just as no-nonsense as the Duke of Edinburgh was himself throughout his incredible, 99-year life — including 73 years married to Queen Elizabeth.

