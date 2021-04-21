The Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Recalls Prince Philip's 'Eerie' Yet 'Perfect' Funeral

Mike Tindall is speaking out following his grandfather-in-law Prince Philip's funeral.

Saying that there were "eerie" moments for the family during Saturday's moving service, Mike, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall, praised Queen Elizabeth for how she coped during the ceremony, which saw her sitting six feet apart from family members due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's been a difficult 10 days," Mike said Wednesday on his podcast The Good, The Bad & the Rugby.

"I look back on the day I think as eerie as it was with no crowds and the social distancing, and the way everything was. I think it was the perfect day for how he would have liked it, if that makes any sense whatsoever," the former England rugby international player said.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall Zara and Mike Tindall at Prince Philip's funeral | Credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips Mike and Zara Tindall at Prince Philip's funeral | Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"No fuss, get on with it. And my love for the Queen was even better. She was sat there completely on her own. She separated herself in terms of this is what the world is right now, and thought, 'I'm going to lead by example,'" he continued. "She's amazing, literally amazing."

He told co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne that there were "eerie moments for the family."

Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip funeral Grandchildren of Prince Philip at his funeral | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

"It could have been his hat on his carriage that he rides, his gloves, or it could be the hat on his coffin, and the sword, the bugler, the piper," he shared. 'There were a lot of things that brought home memories and it was a sad day, but I think it was a very well run and he was very well looked after. And hopefully, he's looking down and he was happy with the day."

Prince Phillip Prince Philip and Mia Tindall | Credit: Duchess of Cambridge

In the days before the funeral, Mike released a touching image of Philip, who died at age 99 on April 9, with the couple's eldest daughter Mia.

Queen Elizabeth ll and mike tindall Queen Elizabeth and Mike Tindall | Credit: Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty

"It's been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared," Mike wrote alongside the candid snap, which was taken by Kate Middleton during a vacation at Balmoral, Scotland. In the post, he called the late royal "a devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love."