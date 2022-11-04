Mike Tindall Logs Off Social Media Before Competing on Reality Show: 'It's Official!'

Mike Tindall is ready for the small screen!

On Friday, the retired rugby player, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall, logged off of his social media profiles as he prepares to take on a new challenge — competing on the U.K. reality show I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Two pictures of Mike were shared on Instagram and Twitter, where The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast cohost smiled and posed in the khaki and red cast uniform.

"🐛It's official! Tinds is going in the jungle. 🎋," a caption began. "💻 He's left his social media accounts in the capable hands of his support team and we can't wait to see how he does. 😍 Let the fun begin! 🐜"

The same day, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby dropped a special episode recorded before Mike set out for the adventure, which takes him to the jungles of Australia to survive in the wild for up to three weeks.

In a quick snippet, co-host Alex Payne asked Mike, 43, if there was anything that made him "shudder."

"Well, no. Creepy crawlies don't really bug me, snakes don't really bug me, but then I've never been buried in a coffin with all those things... So in the moment, I'd say no, but that's their job," the former England rugby star said, referencing TV producers' anticipated hijinks.

"First challenge, he's going to be absolutely hysterical. Tears, snot, emotions," Payne joked.

Laughing, Mike pretended to cry and called "Get me out of here!"

Mike's casting was confirmed Monday by ITV, the network where the hit program airs. He joins a star-studded crew including pop singer Boy George, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, TV host Scarlette Douglas, journalist Charlene White, radio host Chris Moyles, pro soccer player Jill Scott, comedian Babatunde Aléshé and Love Island alum Olivia Attwood.

According to his bio for ITV, "Former English Rugby Union player Mike Tindall will become the first member of the Royal Family to take part in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, and he predicts he will get voted to do all the famous trials in the jungle."

Mike Tindall. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

"I am fully aware that anyone who has ever played rugby will go, 'Yeah let's stitch him up,' " he said in a statement. "All my friendship group has that sort of humour and I know they will definitely want to vote for me! I am prepared to do quite a lot of challenges."

Viewers at home can interact with the show by voting through the app, which is now accepting votes for Jungle VIPS, who will spend their first night stranded on an island to face the first challenge, ITV said.

The latest season of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! premieres Sunday.