Mike Tindall Mixes Up Wedding Date While Interviewing Wife Zara — and She's Quick to Correct Him!

"Didn't we get married in 2011?" Zara asked her husband during a sit-down interview for his new series Mike Drop

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 03:44 PM
Mike Tindall Makes a Major Husband Flub About Their Wedding While Interviewing Wife Zara
Photo: Magic Millions and Mike Tindall's "Mike Drop"

Mike Tindall will always remember his wedding day — thanks to a recent reminder from his wife, Zara!

The retired England rugby player, 44, received a lighthearted scolding from his wife after making a mistake about their wedding date during the first episode of his new series Mike Drop, which debuted on Tuesday. Mike welcomed Zara, 41, as his first guest for the horse-focused YouTube show produced in partnership with Magic Millions, a Thoroughbred sales company in Australia.

Revealing their sweet nicknames for one another — calling each other "my love" at the start of the episode — Mike and Zara chatted about her lifelong love of horses (a passion she shared with her mom Princess Anne and late grandmother Queen Elizabeth) and career as a professional equestrian before the conversation turned to their personal life.

"In 2012, you married a legend," Mike began, as Zara interjected, "Who said that? Didn't we get married in 2011?"

"Sorry, yes, we did," he apologized, as his wife burst into laughter.

Zara Mike Tindall wedding
Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty

The sporty couple met during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia, got engaged in 2010 and wed the following summer, tying the knot on July 30, 2011, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. They would go on to welcome three children — Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 1.

Laughing off the mistaken date, Mike asked, "How much did being a mum change how you thought about riding, and how much did you then immediately want to get back on a horse and get back into it after having [Mia]?"

"After having Mia, I was like, 'Right, this is my goal, I need to get back.' I had a good horse to come back to, which is great for your confidence. I wanted to get back for him as well," Zara said.

"It was hard getting your body back when you've been riding for 25 years, and your body is just completely not doing that. Your muscles, doing nothing and stretching and creating an amazing thing, but it's completely different," she added of getting back into the saddle after giving birth. "Trying to get your body back to where it was, I found, was hard work."

Saying it was "easier" to juggle riding and parenting when they had one child, Zara explained, "I found it hard, getting yourself back to it, but mentally, you feel guilty as a mother, leaving your child to go and do something else."

"Is that because you didn't trust Dad?" Mike joked, which made her laugh.

"You do feel guilty. I felt guilty all the time. Even going to go and ride. I just thought, 'That's an aspect of my life now,' " Zara said of juggling it all.

Zara Tindall
Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty

Looking back on the last decade, during which they welcomed their three children and navigated pregnancy loss, Mike asked Zara if she felt like she had been able to give her riding everything she wanted to during stops and starts in the saddle.

"There's probably times I would look back on and shouldn't have gone to certain places, but I think I was lucky. I'd had Toytown and High Kingdom, and I'd been to an Olympics and got a silver medal," Zara said, referencing some of her favorite horses and success at the London Olympics in 2012. "Been to World Championships and won, been to European Championships and won. The stuff I missed was down to another great chapter in my life and I'm very lucky that I could run them alongside each other," she added.

Mike Tindall with his children
Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I'm lucky that our sport I could do both and still be able to ride at the top. It's been a massive drive for me, and I'm hoping that it makes me a better mother because they can experience it with us, and with me, and all those characteristics about competitive life, they can hopefully enjoy it as well," Zara said of Mia, Lena, and Lucas, who are frequent fixtures at her horse shows and competitions.

On her goal as an athlete today, Zara added, "I mean I'd love to win Olympic gold, so that's probably driving me at the moment. I'd love to go to another Olympics."

Zara Phillips is presented a silver medal by her mother, Princess Anne, Princess
Alex Livesey/Getty

Queen Elizabeth's eldest granddaughter won a silver medal with Team Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics in the discipline of three-day eventing. She had the honor of receiving her medal from Princess Anne, who serves as President of the British Olympic Association.

An avid athlete herself, Anne, 72, became the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics when she rode in the three-day event at the Montreal Games in 1976.

Related Articles
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 1 'Champion Day' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 15, 2022 in Cheltenham, England.
Mike Tindall Opens Up About 'Boozy' First Date with Wife Zara, Jokes 'It Was a Good Start'
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Mike Tindall smiles during a Rugby for Heroes 10th anniversary dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton on January 29, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Mike Tindall Reveals He Has Worn Jeans and a T-Shirt in Buckingham Palace
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
SUTTON COLDFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 17: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic at The Belfry on May 17, 2019 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Mike Tindall Posts Reunion Pics with Wife Zara After 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!' Elimination
Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips attend the Tusk Ball 2022 at the Natural History Museum in honour of African conservation on May 19, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Mia Tindall Playfully Tries to Distract Prince George During Sandringham Christmas Walk
Prince George's Cousin Mia Tindall Playfully Tries to Distract Him During Royal Christmas Walk
Mike Tindall and zara tindall
Mike Tindall Details Wife Zara's Surprise Home Birth on Reality Show: 'She Almost Choked Me to Death'
Isla Phillips, Lena Tindal
Lena Tindall Adorably Sports Cousin Isla's Old Coat on Christmas — Spot the Other Royal Rewear!
Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall and Princess Anne, The Princess Royal wave to Queen Elizabeth II and other members of The Royal Family in the carriage procession as they attend Day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2014 in Ascot, England.
Mike Tindall Recalled Ripping His Pants Dancing with Princess Anne — and Her Hilarious Reaction
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Mike Tindall smiles during a Rugby for Heroes 10th anniversary dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton on January 29, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Royal Mike Tindall Reveals Relatable Reason He Wants to Give Son Lucas a Cheap Christmas Gift
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock (13606599j) Mike Tindall MBE. 'I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!' TV Show, Series 22 UK - Nov 2022
Mike Tindall Reveals Which Royal Family Member He Asked About Appearing on 'I'm a Celebrity…'
Queen Elizabeth ll greets her granddaughter, Zara Phillips, and boyfriend, English rugby player Mike Tindall, at a Buckingham Palace reception for the country's top achievers on December19, 2006 in London
Mike Tindall Says He Has 'Loads of Regrets' After Grandmother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth's Death
Princess Anne, Princess Royal walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on September 14, 2022, in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Princess Anne Missed Royal Family Christmas Service at Sandringham for a Relatable Reason
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 3 'Ladies Day' of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Mike Tindall Gets Emotional Over Update from Home on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'
Zara Tindall on Classicals Euro Star taking part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships
Zara Tindall Smiles at Equestrian Championships, Her First Outing Since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Mike Tindall
Mike Tindall Confirmed to Compete on the Reality Show 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'