Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Says Being Part of Royal Family 'Has Benefits and Negatives'

Mike and Zara Tindall are currently preparing for the arrival of their third child

Mike Tindall is opening up about life in the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, admits there are unique pressures that come from being a royal family member.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Being part of the royal family "has its benefits and it has its negatives," Mike told The Times in a new interview. "You think about what you do and you have to be aware of it but it doesn't necessarily dictate. Zara and I have always been good at getting on with what's right for us."

Mike and Zara are currently preparing for the arrival of their third child, and after two daughters — Mia, 7, and Lena, 2 — the couple is ready for a baby boy.

"It was always an interesting question whether we'd go for a third and I think both of us wanted a boy, so hopefully we'll get one," Mike, 42,. "We're not finding out — I think it's better that way. At the end of the day, you're just happy if it's got ten fingers and ten toes and it's healthy."

He added, "And Mia's such a Daddy's girl, it's been brilliant. I've loved having girls."

Image zoom Mike Tindall with daughters Lena and Mia | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

With Mike being a former rugby player and Zara, 39, competing in the Olympics as an equestrian, Mia and Lena certainly have some athletic genes. However, Mike said he's not pushing his eldest daughter in a particular direction.

"You can't say rugby's just for the boys when England women's have won the World Cup more than we have," he said. "Mia can make her own mind up. I'd love to see her get to a good standard at a sport. I'll support her with all my heart and soul but I'm definitely not going to force her."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Zara and Mike Tindall with their daughters

Zara and Mike have been open about their struggles to get pregnant, suffering two miscarriages before welcoming Lena in 2018. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mike said this pregnancy has been "really low-key" as they isolate on the Gatcombe Park estate owned by Zara's mother, Princess Anne.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.