Mike Tindall Recalled Ripping His Pants Dancing with Princess Anne — and Her Hilarious Reaction

"Nothing ever fits a rugby player's bum and legs," Mike Tindall said while sharing the story on the U.K. reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 01:46 PM
Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall and Princess Anne, The Princess Royal wave to Queen Elizabeth II and other members of The Royal Family in the carriage procession as they attend Day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2014 in Ascot, England.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Mike Tindall had quite the fashion fiasco!

On the latest episode of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, the 44-year-old retired rugby player shared an outrageous story involving flare pants, a dance floor and his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

"I love a suit. But my problem with suits is that I have over-exaggerated dancing. At weddings, I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff," Mike told his fellow contestants Seann West and Babatúndé Aléshé while sitting around the campground. "The old 'slut drop' gets me every time."

"I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, 'Oh my God, what are you going to do?' I said, 'Don't worry I've got a spare,' " he recalled with a laugh. "They were like, 'Who brings a spare suit?' Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit."

"I had a bit of a 30th birthday, it was a disco '70s-themed one," he continued. "I was dancing on the dance floor. I had like flares on, full outfit, but it was quite tight. Nothing ever fits a rugby player's bum and legs. So I was dancing with my mother-in-law, and I did a 'slut drop' in front of my mother-in-law."

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Mike Tindall and daughter Mia Tindall watch Zara Phillips play in a Jockeys vs Olympians charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 19, 2016 in Tetbury, England.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The cheeky move ripped his pants — and dialed up the drama.

"Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her," Mike said. "It happened to be that the boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts.' "

According to the former Team England rugby player, famously wry and dry Anne, 72, had a priceless reply.

"As I've turned round, she's gone, 'I'd rather not,' " said Mike, who left the dancefloor thereafter.

In a confessional interview that followed, Aléshé declared, "Big Mike is a legend."

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Mike is married to Anne's only daughter Zara Tindall, and the couple share three children: daughters Mia, 8, and Lena, 4, and son Lucas, 1. The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast host is currently in the jungles of Australia competing on one of the most extreme reality shows on British television. I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! takes contestants out of their usual routines and into campsites surrounded by insects, the elements and the dangers of nature.

Competitors navigate challenges, hunger pangs and camp living as the group of 12 is gradually whittled down by the public vote. By the end of the three-week competition, the "evictions" leave just three contestants, who are given the option of a dream meal to eat in the jungle (served by a restaurant).

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The following day, the Queen or King of the Jungle is announced on live TV — and crowned with a large headdress made from Australian plants.

Season 22 of the U.K. edition of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is airing now.

Related Articles
royals anne and edward
Princess Anne and Prince Edward Tapped for Royal Roles — How It Affects Prince Harry and Prince Andrew
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Reception hosted by the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria and Mr. Anthony Howard QC
Meghan Markle Shares the Advice She Received Before Her Royal Wedding from a 'Very Influential' Woman
Prince William, Prince of Wales presents an England shirt to Bukayo Saka at St George's Park
Prince William Surprises England Soccer Team Before FIFA World Cup: 'We're All Rooting For You'
prince harry
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Pearl Harbor on Veterans Day: 'He Was Very Respectful'
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales
Why King Charles and Other Senior Royals Are Still Wearing the Queen's Cypher on Military Uniforms
Olivia Williams, Dominic West. The Crown Season 5
Tampongate is 'The Absolute Best Scene in 'The Crown',' Says Olivia Williams
Mandatory Credit: Photo by News Group/Shutterstock (192325a) Princess Diana Remembrance Sunday Service, Cenotaph, Whitehall, London, Britain - Nov 1991; LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 13: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Wears Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Kick Off Tributes for King Charles' 74th Birthday
His Majesty The King with an ancient oak tree in Windsor Great Park to mark his appointment as Ranger of the Park.
King Charles Marks First Birthday as Monarch with His Most Striking Photo Yet — and a New Role!
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William and Kate Middleton Leave Touching Message to Fallen Soldiers on Remembrance Day Wreath
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth with Her Jewelry Choices at Remembrance Day Event
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William Wears Military Uniform to Lay Prince of Wales Wreath at Remembrance Sunday Service
King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Remembrance Sunday for the First Time Since Becoming Monarch
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Stands with Queen Camilla at Solemn Remembrance Sunday Service
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Poppy Pins at Festival of Remembrance
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's King Charles III (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Festival of Remembrance for First Time Since Becoming Monarch with Queen Camilla