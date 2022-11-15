Mike Tindall Recalled Ripping His Pants Dancing with Princess Anne — and Her Hilarious Reaction

Mike Tindall had quite the fashion fiasco!

On the latest episode of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, the 44-year-old retired rugby player shared an outrageous story involving flare pants, a dance floor and his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

"I love a suit. But my problem with suits is that I have over-exaggerated dancing. At weddings, I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff," Mike told his fellow contestants Seann West and Babatúndé Aléshé while sitting around the campground. "The old 'slut drop' gets me every time."

"I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, 'Oh my God, what are you going to do?' I said, 'Don't worry I've got a spare,' " he recalled with a laugh. "They were like, 'Who brings a spare suit?' Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit."

"I had a bit of a 30th birthday, it was a disco '70s-themed one," he continued. "I was dancing on the dance floor. I had like flares on, full outfit, but it was quite tight. Nothing ever fits a rugby player's bum and legs. So I was dancing with my mother-in-law, and I did a 'slut drop' in front of my mother-in-law."

The cheeky move ripped his pants — and dialed up the drama.

"Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her," Mike said. "It happened to be that the boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts.' "

According to the former Team England rugby player, famously wry and dry Anne, 72, had a priceless reply.

"As I've turned round, she's gone, 'I'd rather not,' " said Mike, who left the dancefloor thereafter.

In a confessional interview that followed, Aléshé declared, "Big Mike is a legend."

Mike is married to Anne's only daughter Zara Tindall, and the couple share three children: daughters Mia, 8, and Lena, 4, and son Lucas, 1. The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast host is currently in the jungles of Australia competing on one of the most extreme reality shows on British television. I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! takes contestants out of their usual routines and into campsites surrounded by insects, the elements and the dangers of nature.

Competitors navigate challenges, hunger pangs and camp living as the group of 12 is gradually whittled down by the public vote. By the end of the three-week competition, the "evictions" leave just three contestants, who are given the option of a dream meal to eat in the jungle (served by a restaurant).

The following day, the Queen or King of the Jungle is announced on live TV — and crowned with a large headdress made from Australian plants.

Season 22 of the U.K. edition of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is airing now.