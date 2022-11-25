Mike Tindall Reveals He Has Worn Jeans and a T-Shirt in Buckingham Palace

Mike Tindall revealed casual attire is allowed inside Buckingham Palace.

Tindall, who is married to Zara — the daughter of Princess Anne and niece of King Charles III — opened up about being a member of the royal family on a recent episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Asked by costar Owen Warner if he often visits Buckingham Palace, Tindall, 44, responded, "More than most."

Warner then asked, "What's it like there?"

Tindall, who previously played rugby for England, explained, "Well, a lot of it's all the state rooms, and there's only a little bit of living."

Tindall then told Warner that he's stayed the night at the palace, sparking Warner to ask if he's able to "go downstairs in joggers and a t-shirt" the next morning, or if he has to wear a suit.

"No, you get in jeans and a tee," Tindall shared.

Warner was also curious if Tindall immediately knew that Zara, 41, was a royal when they first met.

"Yeah, because I know she's Princess Anne's daughter," Tindall said. "And Princess Anne is a patron of Scottish rugby."

He went on to say he wasn't nervous about meeting the British royals when he and Zara first began dating because "we were friends first."

Added Tindall, "And then [Prince] William and [Prince] Harry were massive English fans at the time. So we'd met them numerous times. So as things go, I met more of the family than you would normally have met of the family of the woman you start dating."

In a previous episode, Tindall became emotional after receiving an update from Zara as he's in the Australian jungle competing on the popular U.K. survival reality show.

"Hi my love. We are missing you so much and really needing some Papa hugs, but glad you're sharing them with your campmates," one of Tindall's fellow contestants read, as the competitors received letters from loved ones.

"The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment, and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words," she continued, the letter signed "Z, M, L and L. x"

"It was amazing to hear from Zara and the kids," Mike said during a sit-down interview, filmed separately, where the camera panned back to footage of him wiping his eye.

Mike and Zara are parents to three young children: daughters Mia, 8, and Lena, 4, and son Lucas, 20 months.