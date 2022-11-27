Mike Tindall Posts Reunion Pics with Wife Zara After 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!' Elimination

Mike Tindall is enjoying his reunion with his wife Zara Tindall.

The former Team England rugby star, 44, was eliminated from the competition show I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on Saturday and was finally reunited with his wife, 41, (niece to King Charles III) after spending weeks apart.

Tindall shared a sweet snap of him and Zara, touching their heads together and smiling at each other at a hotel cafe after his elimination.

"Reunited!!! ❤️," Tindall captioned the post. "Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast! #imaceleb #familytime"

The royal — who has been filming in the Australian jungle for the competition — also shared some photos of lunch items, including a coffee drink and a burger with fries.

The intimate post echoes the emotional reunion he and his wife shared on the U.K. survival show's reunion bridge. Tindall and Zara immediately embraced each other in a big hug after meeting halfway, and he could be heard telling her "I've missed you so much."

Tindall tweeted a picture of the moment writing, " Reunited "

After his elimination, Tindall told the hosts that he had a great time on the show and was satisfied with how far he made it, per The Mirror.

"I'm good," he said. "It's been a long time. I can feel my body was getting ready to go. I'm pretty comfortable with it."

"It's been a lot of laughs," he added. "That is the best thing. You can get through anything when the humor is good."

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, praised Tindall after his elimination, writing on Twitter, "He is just the greatest."

Tindall had expressed his longing to be reunited with his wife and three kids, Mia, 8, and Lena, 4, and son Lucas, 1, while on the show. Last week, Tindall shed some tears after watching a video message from home.

"It was amazing to hear from Zara and the kids," he told cameras. "Of course, it just makes you want to see them more, but you never know when that might be."

With Tindall's elimination, three celebrities — Jill Scott, Owen Warner and Matt Hancock — will move forward into the finale.

Season 22 of the U.K. edition of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is airing now.