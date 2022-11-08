Royal Mike Tindall Puts His Rapping Skills on Display During 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

Mike Tindall is more than just a member of the royal family.

The former rugby player and husband to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, put his rapping skills on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on Monday. In the show, Tindall, 44, is tasked with surviving in the jungles of Australia for up to three weeks.

During the episode, the cast sat around a campfire when journalist Charlene White asked everyone, "Who wants Mike to do 'Boom Boom Shake the Room?' " after Tindall told her that he knew all the words to Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" and DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's song "Boom! Shake The Room."

Tindall happily obliged as the cast joined him during the chorus, singing "Boom! shake-shake-shake the room."

ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock

The cast of the new season of the U.K reality show includes pop singer Boy George, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, TV host Scarlette Douglas, radio host Chris Moyles, pro soccer player Jill Scott, comedian Babatunde Aléshé and Love Island alum Olivia Attwood.

Tindall is the first member of the royal family to appear on a reality show. During the episode, his cast mates praised him for his rapping skills and for coming out of his shell.

According to his bio for ITV, Tindall predicts that he will be the first cast member to be voted off the show.

"I am fully aware that anyone who has ever played rugby will go, 'Yeah let's stitch him up,' " he said in a statement. "All my friendship group has that sort of humor and I know they will definitely want to vote for me! I am prepared to do quite a lot of challenges."

On Friday, two pictures of Tindall were shared on his Instagram and Twitter, where he smiled and posed in the khaki and red cast uniform.

"🐛It's official! Tinds is going in the jungle. 🎋," the caption began. "💻 He's left his social media accounts in the capable hands of his support team and we can't wait to see how he does. 😍 Let the fun begin! 🐜"