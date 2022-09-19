Mike Tindall Puts a Comforting Arm Around James, Viscount Severn, the Queen's Youngest Grandchild

Mike Tindall shared a tender moment with Queen Elizabeth's youngest grandson James, Viscount Severn at the late monarch's state funeral on Monday.

The former England rugby player — who is married to the Queen's eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall — put a comforting arm around his cousin-in-law James outside Westminster Abbey.

Mike and James, the 14-year-old son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were photographed making their way into the church together.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During the funeral service, Zara, 41, and Mike, 43, sat in the front row, alongside Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, and Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The sweet moment comes after James, Viscount Severn stood guard at Queen Elizabeth's coffin during a family vigil for the late Monarch in Westminster Hall on Saturday.

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The teenager was joined by his sister Lady Louise, 18, and cousins Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

Watched on by his parents, the late Queen's youngest grandchild looked calm and composed throughout the 15-minute vigil at the former monarch's lying-in-state, where he took a position at the side of Elizabeth's coffin and stood with his head bowed as mourners continued to pass.

"The grandchildren, at the King's invitation, are very keen to pay their respects," a royal source said about James's decision to publicly honor his late grandmother alongside his cousins inside the historic Hall.

James is also one year younger than Prince William was when he famously walked behind the coffin of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales on Sept. 9, 1997, at age 15.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Carried Into Abbey For State Funeral

For James, the public display of mourning is particularly significant because Edward and Sophie opted not to give their children prince and princess titles at birth and have largely kept them out of the royal spotlight.

James' mother has previously explained the reasons why she and Edward decided to not give their children royal titles at birth, which they were entitled to as grandchildren of the Queen.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," the Countess of Wessex told The Times. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles."