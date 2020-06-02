Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Jokes About Daughter's First Day Back to School After Homeschooling

Like millions of other British families, Tindall was able to take daughter Mia, 6, back to school on Tuesday, and he celebrated by comparing himself to a sprinting Forrest Gump

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall just captured the emotions of many parents who’ve been homeschooling their children during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the former rugby star – who’s been teaching daughter Mia, 6, at home alongside his wife, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara — found the perfect GIF to show how he feels after being able to pack away the pens, papers, rulers and art projects and return his daughter to school.

“Me after school drop off this morning!” Tindall posted on his Twitter account alongside a meme of Forrest Gump sprinting out of the gates of his home.

Like millions of other British children, Mia has this week returned to school after 10 weeks of being taught at home by their parents — something the former rugby star openly admitted was something of an emotional roller coaster.

“I get to be a teacher in the mornings — which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating,” Tindall, who's also dad to nearly 2-year-old Lena, recently told the Daily Telegraph about life inside the family home on mother-in-law Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate.

“[Mia] can be brilliant one minute, and then something you’ve seen her do a thousand times she’ll just go, ‘I don’t know how to do that.' And then you go, ‘Well, I know you do.' "

To keep himself busy, Tindall, 41, and Zara, 39, have thrown themselves into charity work, raising funds for Britain's National Health Service (NHS), and charities including Run for Heroes, by wearing rainbow tees and completing a 5K run.

In April, Zara also contributed one of her paintings for fundraiser Equestrian Relief.

Most recently, Tindall helped raise £58,000 ($73,000) for charities including The Cure Parkinson's Trust, through an online auction. The cause is particularly close to his heart because his dad, Phil, has lived with the disease for the past 17 years.

Yet it hasn't been a case of all work and no play for Tindall either. On May 13, the U.K. government announced that all of the golf courses in England could reopen — and avid hacker Tindall made sure he was one of the first on the fairway.

"So good being back out there," he posted on Instagram alongside an image of him smiling on a tee. "Tools are working well," he added.