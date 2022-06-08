Mike, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, said Prince Louis "was just wanting to have fun" while his daughters are "mischievous"

Mike Tindall Says the Little Royals Had a 'Real Sugar High' During the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's tough for them. They're all young. It's a long time," Mike, 43, said. "But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done."

He added, "Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters, Mia and Lena] are always mischievous, so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mike Tindall and Prince Louis of Cambridge speak ahead the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince Louis | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Louis got a bit restless during the parade, at points making faces at mom Kate Middleton before giving her a sweet cuddle. He also took turns on the laps of Kate, father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.

Louis is "a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," someone who knows the family tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: (L-R) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall (front row) Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince Louis | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Meanwhile, Lena caused a mini commotion when she produced some treats, handing them out to Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the row ahead of her as Prince Louis extended his hand in anticipation.

Back: Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall and Savannah Phillips; Front: (L-R) Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Credit: Roland Hoskins - WPA Pool/Getty

Mike also shared that a "highlight" of the weekend was a lunch following Trooping the Colour with Zara's cousins.

The Platinum Jubilee also made the former rugby pro a star on Instagram, where he gained thousands of followers for his silly posts sporting Zara's hats each day. On Saturday, Zara, 41, also got in on the fun by wearing Mike's top hat from the Derby at Epsom.

"Who knew that wearing your Mrs.' hats would actually be a thing?" he said.

Mike also posted a photo of Zara with her cousin Princess Eugenie in their rainbow-hued outfits from Friday's church service — with a lighthearted comparison.

"When you combine your favourite Starbursts!!" he joked, likening Zara's fuschia frock and Eugenie's orange dress to the chewy candy. "2 world class ladies!!"

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Mike and Zara married in 2011, just a few months after Kate and Prince William's royal wedding. They are parents to three children: Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1.

Prince William, 39, shared some of his favorite holiday traditions last year, including seeing his three children get together with their cousins.

"For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we're quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year. We get very few moments to actually come together," he said. "When I see my children meet up with my cousin's children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special. I look forward to that a lot."