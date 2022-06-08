Mike Tindall Says the Little Royals Had a 'Real Sugar High' During the Platinum Jubilee Pageant
Mike Tindall is sharing the behind-the-scenes scoop on Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Mike, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara, made his first appearance on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast since the "lovely" weekend of festivities honoring the monarch's 70-year reign. During the chat, he told fellow host Alex Payne about participating in the events — and having a front-row seat to Prince Louis' antics during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.
"It's tough for them. They're all young. It's a long time," Mike, 43, said. "But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done."
He added, "Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters, Mia and Lena] are always mischievous, so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high."
Prince Louis got a bit restless during the parade, at points making faces at mom Kate Middleton before giving her a sweet cuddle. He also took turns on the laps of Kate, father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.
Louis is "a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," someone who knows the family tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."
Meanwhile, Lena caused a mini commotion when she produced some treats, handing them out to Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the row ahead of her as Prince Louis extended his hand in anticipation.
Mike also shared that a "highlight" of the weekend was a lunch following Trooping the Colour with Zara's cousins.
The Platinum Jubilee also made the former rugby pro a star on Instagram, where he gained thousands of followers for his silly posts sporting Zara's hats each day. On Saturday, Zara, 41, also got in on the fun by wearing Mike's top hat from the Derby at Epsom.
"Who knew that wearing your Mrs.' hats would actually be a thing?" he said.
Mike also posted a photo of Zara with her cousin Princess Eugenie in their rainbow-hued outfits from Friday's church service — with a lighthearted comparison.
"When you combine your favourite Starbursts!!" he joked, likening Zara's fuschia frock and Eugenie's orange dress to the chewy candy. "2 world class ladies!!"
Mike and Zara married in 2011, just a few months after Kate and Prince William's royal wedding. They are parents to three children: Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1.
Prince William, 39, shared some of his favorite holiday traditions last year, including seeing his three children get together with their cousins.
"For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we're quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year. We get very few moments to actually come together," he said. "When I see my children meet up with my cousin's children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special. I look forward to that a lot."
He added, "Obviously, Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children. Suddenly it's a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement."