Mike Tindall Is the Latest Royal to Join Instagram — and There Are Already Plenty of Selfies!

Welcome to Instagram, Mike Tindall!

The former rugby star, who is married to Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter Zara, quietly joined the popular social media platform last month — and he’s already demonstrated his mastery of the selfie.

Mike’s first post came on Sept. 17, when he snapped scenes from a live event for the House of Rugby podcast, for which he’s a host. The athlete shared photos of the set, a table completed covered in full glasses of Guinness beer plus selfies with the crowd and fellow hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.

Zara made her first appearance on her husband’s page on Sept. 27, when Mike shared photos from the Tusk Clay Pigeon Shoot supporting Tusk, a conservation organization for which Prince William is a patron.

“Finished up 3rd but it was a lot of fun!!” Mike captioned the series of pictures, including one of Princess Anne’s daughter taking her turn.

Despite being a member of the royal family, Mike has amassed just over 700 followers in his first three weeks on Instagram — and he has yet to be verified!

Mike chose a photo from his rugby days as his profile picture. He stands facing away from the camera with his hands on his hips…and a giant hole in his jersey.

Mike and Zara’s two young daughters — 5-year-old Mia and 1-year-old Lena — have yet to make an appearance on their father’s Instagram page. However, the family often gets together to support Zara at her horse riding competitions and enjoy the outdoors.

Mia stayed busy at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park last month, from snacking on an ice cream cone to kicking around a soccer ball. (Perhaps she’s practicing to play against cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were spotted playing soccer this summer while at a polo matched in which dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry competed.)

“They are all live wires, with loads of energy,” an onlooker told PEOPLE after a royal playdate between George, Mia, Charlotte, Lena and Prince Louis earlier this year.

It’s an unspoken rule that the royal family isn’t on social media. Although in recent years, the royal family has gotten on board with the use of social media in an official sense — Sussex Royal, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and The Royal Family all have social media accounts that they use to share updates on members of the family.

Although Meghan Markle deleted her personal Instagram and Twitter pages after her engagement to Prince Harry, some British royals have opted to maintain a personal page.

Princess Eugenie has a independent page, but it is likely because she doesn’t have a formal working role within the royal family. While she does accompany her father, Prince Andrew, on official duties and engagements, Eugenie works as an associate director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth. Her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, both maintain personal Instagram accounts as well. Other royals from around the world also have joined in on the social media craze.