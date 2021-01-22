Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Shares Hilarious Results of Homeschooling His Daughter

Mike Tindall, who is expecting his third child with wife Zara, said he looks like a "creepy villain" after an arts and crafts session with his daughter

Mike Tindall has mastered homeschool arts and crafts — and he's the canvas!

Like many parents around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law is getting creative when it comes to homeschooling his two daughters — Mia, 7, and Lena, 2 — with wife Zara. On Wednesday, Mike shared a photo to Instagram of his face covered in paint and his beard turned yellow and orange.

"Feel like I succeeded in home schooling arts and crafts today!!!!" the rugby star captioned his post. "Any movies out there need a creepy villain I think I fit the bill!!"

Back in May, Mike opened up about the difficulties of transitioning from dad to at-home teacher to Mia.

"I get to be a teacher in the mornings — which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating," he told the Daily Telegraph about life inside the couple's home on mother-in-law Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate. "[Mia] can be brilliant one minute, and then something you've seen her do a thousand times she'll just go, 'I don't know how to do that.' And then you go, 'Well, I know you do.' "

Image zoom Mike Tindall with daughters Lena and Mia | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

And when Mia returned to in-classroom learning, Mike shared a relatable GIF on Twitter.

"Me after school drop off this morning!" he wrote alongside a meme of Forrest Gump sprinting out of the gates of his home.

Mike, 42, and Zara, 39, will be welcoming a new addition to the family soon. While appearing on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, the former England rugby captain told his co-hosts, "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week — third Tindall on its way."

A spokesman said Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were aware of the news and are "delighted."

Image zoom Zara and Mike Tindall | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

"We're not sure what to do," Mike said on the podcast. "I'd like a boy this time. I've got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it's a boy or a girl but please be a boy!"