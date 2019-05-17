Mike Tindall Learned About Archie's Birth on WhatsApp — Inside the Royal Family's Group Chat!

The Queen’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall keeps in touch the way many families do – through WhatsApp!

Zara Tindall‘s husband appeared on Good Morning Britain Friday, revealing that he had yet to meet the newest member of the royal family: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie Harrison.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Not yet, we still haven’t managed to get together yet,” he said. “It is funny, everyone seems to think we have all been round, but it is just not that way is it? I am hoping we will get to see him soon, but it doesn’t quite work that way. At least he is happy and healthy, and they are happy. All you can be for them is overjoyed.”

When asked if he had learned about the royal baby’s birth via the family’s WhatsApp group chat, Mike had to laugh.

“It’s just what you do to try and set up get-togethers and we are going to something that is the same,” he explained. “If you are going to go, ‘Are you going to take the kids?’ Quite a lot of people have family WhatsApp groups. I don’t think it’s a new revelation.”

Ken McKay/REX; Shutterstock

Mike Tindall hasn't met Baby Archie yet, but looks like a playdate might be planned on the Royal family WhatsApp group 👶🏽👑 #BabySussex pic.twitter.com/h5RiE9L16E — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 17, 2019

The former rugby star previously opened up about the relatable group chat in a Jan. 2018 interview with the The Daily Mirror.

“Me, my brother and then a few of Zara’s side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups,” Mike said.

“The cousins” just may include Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan.

Press Association via AP

Mike said that the royal family group chat is just one of many he’s part of on the app, and at times, all the messages can get a bit overwhelming.

“I wouldn’t say we’re cutting edge, but it’s just easier for some reason on WhatsApp,” he said. “I’m in about 25,000 groups. You might do it for a get-together and just stay on the group, and occasionally people will post. You’re scared to leave because you don’t want to be seen to be rude.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William, Mike Tindall, Prince George and Mia Tindall

The father of two girls, 5-year-old Mia and 10-month-old Lena, recently got together with William, Kate and their two oldest children, 5-year-old Prince George and 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, at the Burnham Market international horse trials in Norfolk.

The bond between Kate and Princess Charlotte was on full display, with the little royal hitching a hide on her mom’s shoulders. Meanwhile, Mia got a lift from Prince William. (She held onto his ears!) Mike let George ride on his shoulders, with a firm grip the prince’s legs to ensure he was stable as he played with a toy sword.

Prince Louis, who recently celebrated his first birthday, appeared to stay home, but Mike and Zara’s daughter Lena made an appearance. The older kids occasionally peered over to her stroller to check in.

Mia Tindall, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

RELATED: Baby Archie’s Birthplace Was Just Revealed!

Although Mike hasn’t met Archie yet, the little prince has had plenty of visitors this week. After meeting great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip – a special moment captured in a photo that also featured Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland – Prince William and Kate Middleton met their newest nephew on Tuesday, a little more than a week after his birth on May 6.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are also said to have met Meghan and Harry’s child this week.