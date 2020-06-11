Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Just Had a Relatable Work-from-Home Moment with Daughter Lena

Mike also revealed his cute nickname for his wife, Zara

Lena Tindall is ready for her own podcast!

Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter, who will celebrate her second birthday this month, made a surprise — and unintended — appearance on dad Mike Tindall's House of Rugby podcast. While the former rugby star was chatting with co-host Alex Payne and former rugby captain Will Carling on their latest episode, Lena can be heard making baby noises in the background.

"Sorry, Lena's just on fire at the moment," Mike said to address their unplanned guest. "She's never quiet."

He added that he texted his wife, Zara, revealing his sweet nickname for her in the process.

"I did just send Zed a message going, 'Shh please,' so she's obviously moving from somewhere," Mike said.

Mike and Zara's 6-year-old daughter Mia recently returned to school as coronavirus restrictions eased in the U.K. After months of homeschooling, the athlete-turned-royal found the perfect GIF to express his excitement at the return to normalcy.

“Me after school drop off this morning!” he posted on his Twitter account alongside a meme of Forrest Gump sprinting out of the gates of his home.

Mike recently opened up about homeschooling with the Daily Telegraph from their family home on mother-in-law Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate.

"I get to be a teacher in the mornings — which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating," he said. "[Mia] can be brilliant one minute, and then something you’ve seen her do a thousand times she'll just go, 'I don’t know how to do that.' And then you go, 'Well, I know you do.' "

To keep himself busy, Tindall, 41, and Zara, 39, have thrown themselves into charity work, raising funds for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) and charities including Run for Heroes, by wearing rainbow tees and completing a 5K run.