Mike Tindall Gets Emotional Over Update from Home on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

Mike Tindall knows there's no place like home!

The 44-year-old retired rugby player, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall, teared up during a sentimental segment on the latest episode of I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Mike, who is currently away in the Australian jungle competing on the popular U.K. survival reality show, became teary-eyed when he heard Zara's message from home.

"Hi my love. We are missing you so much and really needing some Papa hugs, but glad you're sharing them with your campmates," one of Mike's fellow contestants read, as the competitors received letters from loved ones. "The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment, and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words," she continued, the letter signed "Z, M, L and L. x"

"It was amazing to hear from Zara and the kids," Mike said during a sit-down interview, filmed separately, where the camera panned back to footage of him wiping his eye.

"Of course, it just makes you want to see them more, but you never know when that might be," he added.

Mike and Zara, 41, are parents to three young children — daughters Mia, 8, and Lena, 4, and son Lucas, 1. The former Team England rugby star has been away from home for two weeks filming I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, which takes contestants out of their usual routines and into campsites surrounded by insects, the elements and the dangers of nature.

The crew navigates challenges, hunger pangs and camp living, as the group is of 12 is gradually whittled down by the public vote. By the end of the three-week competition, the "evictions" leave just three contestants, who are given the option of a dream meal to eat in the jungle (this time served from a restaurant).

The following day, the Queen or King of the Jungle is announced on live TV — and crowned with a large headdress made from Australian plants.

Producers of the popular program, which has aired since 2002, dial up the drama with every challenge, however. On Sunday night's episode, Mike bravely drank a number of hair-curling concoctions during the "Speak Uneasy" segment with retired English soccer star Jill Scott (who is coincidentally a friend of Prince William!) in order to earn meals for the whole camp.

To earn the prize, Mike chugged disgusting drinks blended with vomit fruit and pig penis, while Jill downed blended goat testicle and cow's anus.

When they got back to base, she joked, "Don't go drinking with Mike Tindall!," the Daily Mail reported.

Season 22 of the U.K. edition of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is airing now.