Mike Tindall Corrects Fan on How to Pronounce His New Daughter’s Name (It's Not What You Think!)

Zara and Mike Tindall officially announced the name of their newborn daughter, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, on Wednesday. But the pronunciation isn’t as obvious as it may seem.

After one royal fan took to Twitter to ask Tindall about the proper way to say the name, the former rugby player and new dad responded personally, saying: “Pronounced like Lay-na.” He also confirmed the correct pronunciation of big sister’s name Mia, which is generally pronounced one of two ways in the U.K.

“No, Mia is Me-a,” he said to another fan who thought the 4-year-old’s name was spoken as “My-ah.”

Pronounced like Lay-na — mike tindall (@miketindall13) June 27, 2018

No Mia is Me-a 👍 — mike tindall (@miketindall13) June 27, 2018

According to the couple’s spokesperson, they chose Lena because “it was just a name they liked.” Of course, the baby’s middle name honors Queen Elizabeth, her great-grandmother. With the perfect play pal in big sister Mia, who is known for her cheeky antics and fun-loving nature, Lena will also be close in age to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child, Prince Louis.

Zara, Mike and Mia Tindall in 2016. Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Originating from the Greek name Elena, which means “light and shine,” Lena is also a popular name in Eastern Europe, especially in Poland.

Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of baby Lena on Tuesday. “Mrs. Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9 lbs. 3 ozs.,” the statement read.