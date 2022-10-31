Mike Tindall Confirmed to Compete on the Reality Show 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law will be stranded in the jungle with Boy George and more famous faces

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Published on October 31, 2022 05:24 PM
Mike Tindall
Mike Tindall. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

A member of the royal family is headed to a reality show.

Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, will compete on the U.K. reality show I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The show announced its new cast on Monday, revealing that Mike will join pop singer Boy George, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, TV host Scarlette Douglas, journalist Charlene White, radio host Chris Moyles, pro soccer player Jill Scott, comedian Babatunde Aléshé and Love Island alum Olivia Attwood.

According to his bio for ITV, "Former English Rugby Union player Mike Tindall will become the first member of the Royal Family to take part in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, and he predicts he will get voted to do all the famous trials in the jungle."

The former professional rugby player, 44, "knows as soon as his fellow rugby friends find out he is taking part in the hit ITV program, they will be on speed dial to make sure he does all the trials. He said: 'I am fully aware that anyone who has ever played rugby will go, 'Yeah let's stitch him up.' All my friendship group has that sort of humor, and I know they will definitely want to vote for me! I am prepared to do quite a lot of challenges."

During an episode of The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast, fellow host James Haskell joked that Mike had become a "social media celebrity" following the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June when he gained thousands of followers on Instagram for sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities (and for sporting Zara's whimsical fascinators each day).

"Tins wears a hat, he goes up 100,000," cohost Alex Payne quipped.

Haskell then joked that Mike was "keeping the future king's children in line, the carer," alluding to photos of Mike interacting with Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child, Prince Louis, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

"What were you actually doing at that point, with the old [pointing at eyes gesture]?" asked Payne.

"I actually can't remember, I can't remember what he was doing," Mike responded. "He's such a good character he is, Louis."

Mike and Zara, 41, share three children: Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 1.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mike Tindall and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge speak ahead the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Mike Tindall and Prince Louis. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Following Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8, Mike joined the royal family in attending events honoring her life, including her state funeral and committal service on Sept. 19.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Mike later shared on a podcast that he had "loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things," He also recalled "having nervousness when you get that lucky seat of being sat next to her."

