Mike Tindall said the behavior of some soccer fans "undermines what the England team has done"

Queen's Grandson-in-Law Talks Breaking Up Fight at Euro 2020 Finals: There Was 'Blood All over Him'

England fell short to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, but Mike Tindall was more disappointed by fans' behavior at the match.

The former rugby player, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, described the atmosphere at Wembley Stadium on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, including how he stepped in to break up a fight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A guy was there the whole time, smashed out of his face, literally didn't watch any of the game anyway," Mike, 42, said. "He was just too busy shouting at supporters that they should be standing on their feet, ends up getting into a fight with another one that's straight behind my seat."

He continued, "It got to a stage where this guy literally was trying to pile this guy in the face, there was a kid next to us, there was a kid on the other side crying because he couldn't see the game because of all the guys stood in the galley way. And I just pulled these guys apart, said to one of them, 'What are you doing? Just what are you doing?' And you know, he wandered off, blood all over him. The guy on the floor had blood all over him."

Mike said that he was glad that his three children — Mia, Lena and Lucas — weren't with him.

"If I was there with my kids I would not have been that happy about it," he told cohosts Alex Payne and James Haskell. "Walking down Wembley Way was a disgrace, the amount of just s—, litter, like people who just generally didn't seem to care about anything. It's a small minority, but it's unfortunately the minority that you only remember."

Mike later added, "I feel it undermines what the England team has done and that's the biggest shame for me. I think they've really galvanized the country after a really bad period and in one night, it feels like it's something broken."

The Queen's grandson-in-law tweeted his support for England's soccer team despite their devastating loss in penalty kicks.

"Very proud of @EnglandFootball, didn't go England's way tonight but this group of players have made a massive step forward and I think we will be competing at tournaments for many years to come!" he captioned photos taken from the stands. "Well done lads!"

Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George at Wembley on July 11th 2021 | Credit: Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty

Mike wasn't the only royal in attendance for the big game. Prince George joined Prince William and Kate Middleton in rooting on England, with the 7-year-old excitedly hugging his parents when their team scored early in the game.

George's smiles turned to disappointment when England lost, and he was calmly comforted by Prince William and Kate.

The British Prince William, Duke of Cambridge stands with his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George in the stands Credit: Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

William, who is President of the Football Association, took the loss in stride, publicly congratulating Italy on their win immediately after the game.