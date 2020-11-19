Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Admits He's Watching The Crown: 'I Need to Catch Up'

"I'm quite intrigued to see where they go with it," Mike Tindall said during a podcast

At least one member of the royal family is curious about The Crown.

Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, confessed that he's watching the Netflix drama during an episode of his podcast — but revealed that's he's not caught up on season four, which debuted this week.

"I need to catch up," the former rugby pro said. "I actually saw the advert for it and I was like, 'Ooh, I need to catch up.' Because I only got about halfway through season three, so I started watching season three last night and then I'll catch up. But I've seen it all over the place, and on these popular midday TV shows."

"I'm quite intrigued to see where they go with it because obviously, it's an era people are fascinated with," he said, adding, "It's getting to more things that people know about, isn't it, and have opinions about — so that's where it gets difficult."

Mike went on to remind viewers that the show is fictional: "It's a drama, so it's going to be made to be a bit of a drama."

Image zoom Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth and Mike Tindall | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Mike's cohosts, James Haskell and Alex Payne, went on to imagine who would play their friend in the Netflix hit, with Mike suggesting Jason Statham for the role.

They also pondered if there would be an episode featuring Mike and Zara's 2011 wedding — and whether or not a certain "incident" from the big day would be included.

"I mean, that has to be the main incident if it was there," Mike said. "The full Harry slap."

Payne jumped in: "They don't even know about that, Tinds. That wasn't what we were talking about but now you've revealed that as well. Now you've put that in, the show's now on the map."

Image zoom Zara and Mike Tindall | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Mike's not alone. According to Hello! magazine, the Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie as well as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex have seen the show.

Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the show's first two seasons, said that Eugenie has even confirmed that the Queen herself has seen it.

"A friend of mine was at a party and didn’t know anyone, so he sidled up to this group who were talking about The Crown, when one said, 'Well, my granny watches it and really likes it,' " Kirby told Vanity Fair. "It slowly dawned on him that the girl was Eugenie and her granny was the Queen."

However, Prince William previously said that he does not watch The Crown — and that's coming from Olivia Colman, who plays his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in seasons three and four. "I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?' " Colman said on The Graham Norton Show last year. "His answer was a firm, 'No.' But he was very charming and very lovely."

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in the newest season, reminded fans that The Crown is a fictional show during a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, explaining that creator Peter Morgan created a fictional series although it's based on real-life people.

"We approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it's such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters," she said.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, Josh O'Connor (who plays Prince Charles) praised Morgan's ability to link real events with dramatized scenes.