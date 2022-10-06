Mike Myers Says He 'Cried Like a Baby' When Queen Died — and Reveals Palace's Surprise During His Visit

The Canadian actor, whose parents were British immigrants who served during World War II, said on Good Morning America that he has always revered Queen Elizabeth's generation

By
Published on October 6, 2022
Mike Myers Says He 'Cried Like a Baby' When the Queen Died
Photo: Good Morning America/Twitter

Mike Myers was emotional about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, the comedian, 59, shared that the late monarch's passing has been "so painful" for him.

"I cried like a baby, I'm not going to lie to you, and I'm still gutted by it," Myers said. "She was a great lady."

The Canadian actor, whose parents were British immigrants from Liverpool who served in the Royal Air Force and the British Army during World War II, said that he has always had a love for their dedication and the people of that era.

"That whole world of that generation is my favorite generation," the actor said.

The Austin Powers star also explained his take on why some Americans have trouble understanding the significance of "unelected" members of the British monarchy.

"I try to explain to Americans, it's like the flag, Americans' love of the flag. It's above politics," the star said.

While Myers never had the opportunity to meet the Queen, he did visit Buckingham Palace in London.

"I saw the changing of the guard, and in my honor, they played the Austin Powers theme," he said.

He continued, before breaking out into the British accent of a guard, "They're not supposed to talk, but he said, 'I'll bet you heard this song many times before."

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England.
Queen Elizabeth. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Earlier in the interview, the Saturday Night Live alum was asked by co-host Lara Spencer "who was more near and dear" to his heart: Austin Powers or Wayne from Wayne's World?

"I'm going to give you a 'cheeky maybe' on that," he said to the hosts' laughter.

Earlier this summer, the actor revealed he'd be interested in reprising his role as Austin Powers in an interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, telling the host he "would love to do" a fourth movie in the hit comedy franchise.

He teased, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist."

