Mickey Guyton Met Prince Harry After Super Bowl National Anthem Performance: 'I Curtsied in My Track Suit'

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie

Country singer Mickey Guyton had more than one pinch-me moment at the Super Bowl on Sunday night!

After opening the game by belting out a soulful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," the singer, who last year became the first Black woman to be nominated for a country solo performance at the Grammys, had a brush with royalty.

Guyton, 38, met Prince Harry, 37, in what appeared to be a VIP section of the stadium. The Duke of Sussex attended the game in a surprise appearance alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

"I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit," Guyton wrote in an Instagram post. She also shared the impromptu moment on her Instagram Stories.

Harry, who wore a mask, and Guyton wrapped their arms around each other as they happily posed for the photo.

Harry and Eugenie, 31, were spotted in the stands at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is about two hours from Harry's home in Montecito.

Harry, who relocated to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, is a lifelong sports fan — but this was his first Super Bowl appearance.

Prince Harry Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie at the 2022 Super Bowl | Credit: NBC

Eugenie is the first known royal family member to visit the couple at their new home in California, which they share with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lili, 8 months.

Harry's cousin welcomed her first child, son August, with her husband Jack Brooksbank last February. She celebrated her son's first birthday last week with a sweet Instagram post.